In July 2018, the International Olympic Committee announced it was adding seven new events to the Winter Olympics in an effort to increase female participation and appeal to younger audiences. Those new sports will debut at this year’s Winter Games in Beijing.

Here’s a look at the new sports: women’s monobob, mixed team ski jumping, aerials mixed team freestyle skiing, men’s and women’s big-air freestyle skiing, snowboardcross mixed team and a mixed team relay in short-track speedskating.