Four free throws later and the Wizards were walking off with a 106-103 win at Wells Fargo Center to end their three-game trip.
“It was huge,” Kuzma said of the stop on Embiid. “Obviously, defense was good for us at one point and time in the year and lately hasn’t. But anytime you can get a game-winning stop defensively. it’s a good camaraderie boost.”
The win was just the latest example of Kuzma embracing his role as a go-to scorer for the WIzards — and being able to back it up on the defensive end.
“Obviously I didn’t have this type of role at the beginning of the year and it has picked up over the last two months,” Kuzma said. “I’m ready for this moment. I’ve been ready for this moment. Been asking for this moment for years. … I love the game. I study the game. I care about the game and it’s just coming easy to me right now. So just reaping the fruits of my labor and all the hard work that I put in.”
Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. was pleased with his team’s defensive approach.
“I thought overall we did a terrific job on [Embiid],” Unseld said. “He’s a tough guard. You have to send multiple bodies for him to get off the ball. I know you look at the numbers and he scored 27, but over the last five he’s averaging close to 40. Kind of forced him into some tough twos.”
With Bradley Beal out, Kuzma did the heavy offensive lifting again with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists as he found the range for his jumper from all over the court. Spencer Dinwiddie got going down the stretch and finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double. Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell (14 points) found a good groove in a two-man game down the stretch to hold off an Embiid-led rally.
Embiid was the second MVP candidate the Wizards faced on his home floor in a 24-hour period. First came Giannis Antetokounpo, owner of two MVP awards and an NBA championship trophy.
That would be a daunting task for any team, especially without two starters in the lineup — and the Wizards were missing Beal (wrist) and Thomas Bryant (ankle).
The Wizards couldn’t survive a dominating triple-double from Antetokounpo, but a team effort helped neutralize Embiid’s sheer force. Embiid (game-high 27 points) took nearly a half to warm up, but then was the leading force behind the 76ers’ rally in the third quarter to take a 64-61 lead, their first since it was 7-6. He got aggressive and showed off a little bit of everything as he attacked the rim and buried midrange jumpers.
Kuzma was at the forefront of the defensive effort to halt Embiid, but it took a village, and just about every Wizard who stepped on the court played a role. Ten players scored, and eight had at least eight points for the Wizards.
“Definitely good to get it done on the defensive side,” Dinwiddie said. “I think more importantly, it was good to break [the streak] against a good team. Being in the situation that we’re in … it’s not going to get any easier.”
Washington never trailed after Kuzma hit a turnaround jumper to take a 98-96 lead.
Things to know from Wednesday’s game:
Hurting
Unseld said Bryant, who sprained his right ankle in the loss to the Bucks, was day-to-day and could return Saturday against the Suns. Daniel Gafford returned to the starting lineup and the center rotation also included Harrell.
Beal missed his second consecutive game because of an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. He is expected to miss at least four games and be reevaluated.
Juice out of the gate
Washington reversed a trend from the past two games when it looked lethargic and fell into big holes from the outset. The Wizards trailed 30-15 against the Grizzlies and 20-5 against the Bucks. The difference in energy was immediately apparent as they jumped out to a 17-11 lead and shot 54.5 percent from the field in the first quarter.
A little better
Dinwiddie had been in a bit of a slump, scoring in double figures just once in the previous four games. The fact that he was on the floor Wednesday was already a step forward as he hadn’t been playing the second game of back-to-backs, but his triple-double — fueled by his two-man play with Harrell — had to be encouraging for Unseld.