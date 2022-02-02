“Obviously I didn’t have this type of role at the beginning of the year and it has picked up over the last two months,” Kuzma said. “I’m ready for this moment. I’ve been ready for this moment. Been asking for this moment for years. … I love the game. I study the game. I care about the game and it’s just coming easy to me right now. So just reaping the fruits of my labor and all the hard work that I put in.”