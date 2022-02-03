Put yourself in Flores’s shoes. You imagine yourself one of the more well-credentialed hires in the marketplace after leading the Dolphins to records of 10-6 and 9-8 in the past two seasons. On Jan. 24, you get a text from your former boss, the tremendously influential Belichick, telling you the Giants job is yours if you want it. “Congrats!” Belichick writes, and he adds that he hears “you are their guy.” After the first surge of adrenaline, you realize something’s wrong — you aren’t even scheduled to interview for the job for another three days, and why is Belichick mentioning Buffalo? Because Belichick meant to text Daboll of the Bills, another former assistant, that the job was his if he wanted it, that’s why.