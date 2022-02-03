The owners are always so perplexed, so baffled, so thinly rueful that there are so few minority coaches in a league in which 70 percent of the labor is Black. This has been their tone for decades, without an iota of shame. “I can tell you: This is a real concern of the commissioner and the league,” Mara told Peter King in 2020.
But what has Mara done in more recent seasons to suggest he cares more about racial diversity than diverticulitis? Since the departure of Tom Coughlin in January 2016, Mara has hired four coaches: Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and now Brian Daboll. Maybe you can tell them apart by their facial hair. Only Shurmur had experience wearing the main headset, but Mara couldn’t distinguish any better candidates out there.
Flores’s claim that Mara put him through a pantomime token interview is potentially the strongest part of his discrimination filing, because it’s backed up by a paper trail.
There are nastier, more explosive claims in the suit, such as his contention that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered financial incentives to dump games and move up in the draft — which may or may not be provable or a criminal matter. Ross strongly refuted that accusation, saying in a statement that Flores’s allegations “are false, malicious and defamatory.”
And Flores also will find it hard to meet the burden of a class action. While it’s powerful to imagine an entire class of Black coaches joining Flores, a sweeping victory is unlikely because of a 2011 Supreme Court decision, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Dukes. In that instance, female employees argued persuasively that they held two-thirds of the lowest-level hourly jobs at Walmart but only one one-third of management jobs. The court nevertheless found against them, ruling that they would have to demonstrate a discriminatory policy affected all of them to be considered a class.
Still, Flores has an important and potentially winnable individual case, thanks to the Giants angle. Those accidental “wrong Brian” text messages from Bill Belichick to Flores are the kind of evidence that a lawyer and client rarely if ever get their hands on in a discrimination suit. Plaintiffs who allege bias usually force discovery to get such suggestive communications. In this instance, it appears Belichick unwittingly handed it over.
Put yourself in Flores’s shoes. You imagine yourself one of the more well-credentialed hires in the marketplace after leading the Dolphins to records of 10-6 and 9-8 in the past two seasons. On Jan. 24, you get a text from your former boss, the tremendously influential Belichick, telling you the Giants job is yours if you want it. “Congrats!” Belichick writes, and he adds that he hears “you are their guy.” After the first surge of adrenaline, you realize something’s wrong — you aren’t even scheduled to interview for the job for another three days, and why is Belichick mentioning Buffalo? Because Belichick meant to text Daboll of the Bills, another former assistant, that the job was his if he wanted it, that’s why.
Flores was nevertheless summoned to meet with the Giants on Jan. 27, and so he did it, spent hours trying to sell himself in an exhaustive conversation with Giants execs — only for them to name Daboll their coach one day later.
“We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll,” the Giants said in a statement responding to Flores’s suit. “We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”
Notice the parsing of words. Flores was “in the conversation.” But he was never really in the running, was he? He wasn’t a candidate. He was a convenience, a way to get around the Rooney Rule, the NFL regulation that mandates teams interview at least one minority candidate.
The numbers for Black NFL coaches read like the numbers for female employees at Walmart once did: Their White counterparts get on average nearly 3½ years to succeed in their jobs, according to the lawsuit, while Black coaches get just 2½; they are far more prone to be fired despite winning records; and they get just a fraction of the second chances and rehires that their White colleagues do, by the league’s own admission.
Flores surely knows legal challenges to the NFL rarely succeed and that his chances of a big class-action victory are about the same as a Walmart cashier’s. But he also knows Mara is just one of the owners who need to be stripped of cover and put squarely on the spot as they make important hires this offseason. The Workplace Diversity Committee chairman, Art Rooney II of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is looking for a general manager. And the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the market for a coach.
At least now, thanks to Brian Flores, there will be sharp legal eyes on them as they go about their business.