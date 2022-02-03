The women are older now — and sharper. Melanie Coburn sat in front of congressional members — some of the words of her statement highlighted in yellow — and alleged, in a steady voice, that Snyder once held a drunken party for employees at his Aspen, Colo., home and invited over prostitutes. And Tiffani Johnston shared publicly for the first time her allegation that Snyder inappropriately touched her thigh at a work dinner, then later placed his hand on her lower back while encouraging her to take a ride in his limousine. Snyder denied both women’s accounts Thursday.