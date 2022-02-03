Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager, was among six former employees who appeared on Capitol Hill to tell lawmakers about their experience working for the team, now named the Commanders, as the panel investigates the team’s workplace culture and the NFL’s handling of allegations of pervasive sexual misconduct inside the franchise.
While much of what the former employees said has been previously reported, Johnston and another employee made new allegations involving Snyder, including that prostitutes were hired by employees after an event at Snyder’s Aspen, Colo. home.
The roundtable, which was scheduled to continue through Thursday morning, was part of an effort by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to pressure the NFL to make public details of its investigation, led by prominent attorney Beth Wilkinson, which the league has so far kept hidden.
Wilkinson’s probe was launched in 2020, after dozens of former employees detailed harassment to The Washington Post, and ended last year with a fine for the team and with Snyder’s wife, Tanya, purportedly taking over day-to-day operations for an undetermined period of time. But unlike in previous investigations, the league said it received no written report, and it made none of Wilkinson’s findings public.
Most of the allegations detailed in The Post were against team executives and employees, and Snyder has described himself as a “hands-off owner.” But Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said Thursday “nothing could be further from the truth,” suggesting in his opening remarks that employees would single out behavior from Snyder himself.
“That rot started at the top,” he said.
Johnston described years of sexual harassment by multiple team executives. Then she turned to Snyder, describing how she fended off the owner’s sexual advances during a work dinner. She did not say where or when the dinner was held. But during dinner, she said, she had to remove Snyder’s hand from her thigh under the table while trying to sustain business banter “to avoid a scene.”
After dinner, Johnston said, Snyder insisted she join him in his limousine for a ride to her car as he placed a hand on her back and pushed her toward the vehicle’s door. She declined but was able to break free of Snyder’s “grip,” she said, only because his attorney intervened and said, “Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea … a very bad idea, Dan.”
Johnston called her invitation to the dinner an “orchestration by [her boss] and Dan Snyder to put me in a compromising, sexual situation.” She said she was later told to keep quiet about Snyder’s “advance,” adding that there was no one in HR to complain to.
Spokespeople for the team and NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.
Melanie Coburn, a former team cheerleader and marketing director for the squad, also levied a new claim involving Snyder on Thursday, describing an employee “awards trip” to Snyder’s Aspen home. At a dinner of heavy drinking, she said, a colleague was “hazed to drink despite being a recovering addict.”
After returning to Snyder’s house, she said, she was told to go to her room in the basement and stay there. “I later learned from a colleague, who was there, that it was because the men had invited prostitutes back,” Coburn said.
Whether their alleged harasser was Snyder himself, a front-office executive, the director of pro personnel or longtime in-house radio broadcaster, the former employees who spoke Thursday identified Snyder as the person responsible for the harassment and mistreatment that defined the workplace.
One after another, they painted a picture of a pervasive culture of sexual harassment, stemming from the team’s ownership, in which women were exploited, demeaned and treated like objects to boost sales or simply entertain their supervisors.
“The culture and environment in those offices was deplorable, like a frat party run by a billionaire who knew no boundaries,” Coburn said.
Thursday’s roundtable represented the first phase of the panel’s investigation. As it waits for the NFL to comply with an October request for documents, committee members have sought firsthand accounts of former team employees. They plan to then turn to Commissioner Roger Goodell’s refusal to release details of Wilkinson’s findings.
Some who spoke were among the 42 women who in 2020 told The Post about being sexually harassed or verbally abused in the workplace. Others told their stories for the first time publicly. Each spoke of feeling betrayed by the NFL’s refusal to make public the findings of Wilkinson’s investigation, particularly given the personal risk and fear of retribution involved in speaking to Wilkinson’s team.
Brad Baker, who worked in the team’s video department, said he was interviewed by Wilkinson’s team for more than an hour and that many former co-workers spoke at greater length.
“We all participated because we thought the NFL wanted to know the truth,” Baker said. “We believed that the toxic workplace culture and the serious harm it caused would finally become public and that the investigation would end with some kind of report.”
Goodell has said Wilkinson provided only an oral report and cited former employees’ privacy rights as a reason for not disclosing the findings — a rationale the employees reject. They called on Congress to compel the NFL to make the report public and hold both Snyder and the NFL accountable.
Rachel Engleson, a former marketing department employee, described fulfilling her dream of working for the team.
“I experienced many work ‘firsts’ there,” she said. “First bonus. First promotion. First office potluck. First employee hire. First threat of physical violence by a supervisor. First hostile work environment. First public humiliation. First sexual assault.”
She told Wilkinson’s team about her experience, Engleson said, calling sexual harassment “a pervasive part of the culture, an unavoidable rite of passage of being a woman who worked there,” which left her feeling “worthless.”
“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell used us and the investigation to make it seem like he cared about this issue, but then blamed us for not receiving or releasing a report,” Engleson said.
Among the five women and one man who spoke, several recounted ongoing trauma of their tenures — and fears of retribution from Snyder, who deployed private investigators to visit those he suspected of speaking to The Post or being part of what he believed was an orchestrated campaign to defame him.
Coburn described emotional damage suffered by members of the team’s cheerleading squad after learning that lewd outtakes from annual calendar shoots had been spliced together, rather than deleted, for a video montage of exposed nipples and pubic areas for team executives’ entertainment.
“I’ve cried with the women in the videos as they explained the horror of seeing themselves in what is essentially a soft-porn video, sound-tracked to Dan Snyder’s favorite bands,” Coburn said. “These women remain traumatized.”
In her opening remarks, Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) leveraged the team’s rebrand to pressure the NFL for more transparency.
“Who was the commander of taking secret videos of women?” she asked. “Who was the commander ensuring the Wilkinson report stayed secret?”
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee’s top Republican, criticized Democrats’ efforts to investigate the team, saying the organization’s culture has “completely turned around.”
“No one should face harassment at work,” he said. “But it’s unclear how examining harassment in one private organization over a decade ago deserves oversight by this committee.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.