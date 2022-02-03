But wayward shooting and defensive lapses, particularly in transition, instead contributed to a 10th consecutive defeat, 90-77, extending the Hoyas’ worst start in conference history and a slide entering its third month.
“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board,” Ewing said. “We’ve got to keep fighting. I’m playing guys a lot of minutes, and it’s unfortunate, but that’s just part of the rut that we’re in. Guys just have to step up and get it done.”
The Hoyas (6-14, 0-9) last won Dec. 15, an 85-73 victory over Howard.
The outcome became all but certain behind the Red Storm’s 21-7 run bridging the first and second halves in a game Georgetown never led and trailed for all but 53 seconds. St. John’s shot 50.7 percent while the Hoyas hit at just 37.5 percent, including 9 for 24 on three-pointers, and missed seven second-half layups.
The Hoyas, who fell behind by as many as 26, staged a nominal rally in the closing minutes to draw within 82-71 with 3:49 left on Collin Holloway’s layup, but St. John’s (12-9, 4-6) scored the next six points to secure a sweep of the regular season series.
It was Georgetown’s third straight loss to St. John’s and fourth in the past five meetings in a series that dates from 1909.
Donald Carey led Georgetown with a career-high 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting and added seven rebounds. Kaiden Rice scored 20 points, making 5 of 10 three-pointers. Dante Harris was the only other Hoyas player in double figures (10 points), but he shot 4 for 12 and committed a team-high three turnovers.
Carey was not with the Hoyas in the first meeting with St. John’s, nor was Ewing. Both missed the 88-69 loss Jan. 16 at Madison Square Garden because of illness.
“We don’t have tine to exhale or get down on ourselves,” Ewing said. “We’ve got to keep on playing, keep on getting ready. We have another game against Providence on Sunday, so we can’t afford to be down on ourselves.”
The good news is that the game against the Friars is at Capital One Arena. The bad news: No. 15 Providence (19-2, 9-1) leads the Big East and has won 14 of 15.
Julian Champagnie sparked St. John’s on Thursday, busting out of a funk with a game-high 27 points, shooting 6 for 12 from behind the arc. He added six rebounds and four assists and has scored 52 points this season against Georgetown.
The junior guard entered second in the Big East in scoring (18.3) after leading the conference last season but had failed to reach double figures for four consecutive games. Champagnie had scored in double digits in 40 consecutive games before that slump.
“We did not do a good job of guarding him,” Ewing said. “The shots that he got, it was just like workout shots. He was [making] shots even with us right there.”
What to know about Georgetown’s loss:
Misfiring Mohammed
Aminu Mohammed, the Hoyas’ leading scorer, went 1 for 13 from the field and finished with four points. He labored to get clean looks against longer defenders.
The freshman guard entered averaging 13.8 points and had scored at least a dozen in each of the past six games before matching his season low in points and his fewest in a Big East game. Mohammed’s last game in single digits came Jan. 13 in a 72-58 loss to Butler, when he had seven and shot 2 for 16.
“I’m very confident in him,” Ewing said. “He’s a warrior. He had a bad outing tonight, but it’s part of his learning. Part of his maturation is learning, is growth. He’s got to learn when they have size on him what to do. They’re coming over to collapse on him. Sometimes he’s got to make the pass; sometimes he’s got to make the shot.”
Back on campus
The Hoyas faced a Big East opponent at McDonough Arena in a game with fans for the first time since Jan. 18, 1984, when Ewing, then a junior, was the centerpiece of a team that captured the program’s first and only national championship later that season.
Georgetown and St. John’s were originally scheduled to play Jan. 1 at Capital One Arena, but coronavirus-related complications in the Hoyas’ locker room forced a postponement. The Hoyas wound up having four straight games postponed over nearly three weeks.
McDonough, on the Georgetown campus, became the replacement site for Thursday’s game because Capital One Arena was hosting a Kacey Musgraves concert.