Khan and the Jaguars must hope that they made the proper choice this time. Khan, to much fanfare, lured Meyer out of retirement last year and brought him from the college ranks to the NFL. The results were calamitous. Meyer couldn’t win and had a string of public embarrassments. He apologized and was reprimanded by Khan in October after he remained in Ohio following a defeat at Cincinnati and video surfaced of him in a bar with a young woman dancing alongside him. His firing came soon after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him in the leg on the practice field during training camp.