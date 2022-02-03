Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a statement that the league has made “marked improvement” in minority hiring in some areas, while acknowledging that “we have not seen progress in the ranks of Head Coaches.”
Flores, fired last month by the Dolphins after a second straight winning season, filed his lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It accuses the NFL and three named teams — the Dolphins, Broncos and New York Giants — of racial discrimination. It lists the other 29 NFL teams as potential defendants.
“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” Elway said in Thursday’s statement. “I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half hour interview with him.
“Along with the rest of our group, I was prepared, ready and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team. It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him.”
Flores’s lawsuit says his 2019 interview with Broncos — like his recent interview with the Giants — was a “sham interview that was held only in an effort to comply with the Rooney Rule,” the NFL directive compelling teams to interview minority candidates. The lawsuit alleges that Elway and fellow Broncos executive Joe Ellis “showed up an hour late” and “looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had drinking heavily the night before.” The Broncos hired Vic Fangio, who is White, as their coach that year.
“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong,” Elway said. “If I appeared ‘disheveled,’ as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during middle of night — immediately following another interview in Denver — and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.
“I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019.”
The NFL, according to a person familiar with the matter, plans to investigate the allegations made by Flores in the lawsuit that Ross offered Flores $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in a tanking effort to secure the top overall pick in the NFL draft and violated league tampering rules by arranging for Flores to meet with a prominent quarterback from another team. Flores said he refused to comply and that, he contends, led to his firing.
“With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross said in Wednesday night’s statement. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory.
“We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.”
The league and the teams named in Flores’s lawsuit previously had denied the claims. But the statements by Elway and Ross struck a more forceful, combative tone.
Flores was one of three Black head coaches in the NFL this season. Two of them were fired after the season, Flores by the Dolphins and David Culley by the Houston Texans. That has left the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin as the league’s only active Black head coach. No minority coaches have been hired thus far as five of the nine teams with head coaching vacancies this offseason have made their hiring choices.
Rooney, in his statement, mentioned the NFL’s measures aimed to improve minority hiring in senior leadership positions of teams and in the league office.
“While I acknowledge that we have not seen progress in the ranks of Head Coaches, we have seen marked improvement in the hiring of women and minorities in other key leadership roles such as Coordinator positions, General Manager positions, and front office positions both in and out of football operations,” Rooney said. “I believe this progress has been made as a result of the implementation of many of the enhanced policies that were recently adopted.”
Rooney and his family have been key figures in the league’s diversity efforts. The Rooney Rule is named for his late father, Dan Rooney.
“The Commissioner and League Executives, as well as the Diversity Committee, remain committed to working with all clubs, the Fritz Pollard Alliance, and others in making these efforts as effective as possible and building upon them to promote the desired impacts on hiring decisions in the League at all levels, including Head Coach positions,” Art Rooney said.