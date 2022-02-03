The gleaming fruits of those labors were made public Thursday, when the NBA officially unveiled a new collection of awards that will be presented during the upcoming All-Star Weekend, headlined by a fully redesigned Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy. In addition to the Bryant trophy, which pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakers legend with its design touches, the NBA revealed: new rings to be given to each all-star; new trophies for the Slam Dunk Contest, the Three-Point Contest, the Skills Challenge and the Celebrity Game; and new medals for the winners of the Rising Stars Challenge.
“The NBA trophies, to this point, have been all over the place and lackluster in my opinion,” Solomon, who works with the NBA as a licensee, told The Washington Post. “We basically threw everything out and started from scratch. Part of my interest in evolving the trophies was to create something more symbolic of the boldness and creativity of the players who are winning these awards. These guys are some of the most thoughtful and aesthetically focused people in the world, and we were giving them some afterthought off-the-shelf trophy.”
For decades, the All-Star Game MVP trophy has paled in comparison to the NBA’s most coveted awards, like the Larry O’Brien championship trophy and the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy. Early versions of the All-Star Game MVP trophy, dating to the 1950s and 1960s, featured everything from a player figurine atop a large cup to a tiered wooden design with a player dunking atop a gold basketball. By 1969, the trophy was a simple gold basketball atop a wooden base, but gaudy trophies that incorporated multiple player statues returned in the 1970s. The NBA then switched to smaller handheld trophies bearing the league’s logo in the early 1980s.
In 1986, the NBA turned to a clear disc design that lasted until 2021 with only subtle updates and modifications along the way. The most recent version bore a colorized version of the NBA logo atop a black base. One might mistake the old trophy — which was given to Michael Jordan, Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, among other A-listers — for a suburban car dealership’s salesman of the month award.
The new Kobe Bryant Trophy stands 31 inches tall, weighs approximately 15 pounds and features countless dual tributes to Bryant and the All-Star Game’s history. The trophy’s black base is composed of eight sides to represent Bryant’s early-career jersey number and the event’s eight decades of history. There are 18 stars along the base, one for each of Bryant’s all-star selections, and a “Cleveland 2022” logo is etched into the base’s underside.
Atop the base sits an ascending, four-tier crystal-like trophy that evokes a champagne bottle or the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The first tier bears 24 stars, representing Bryant’s late-career jersey number and the 24 players who will appear in the midseason showcase. The second tier is topped with 10 stars, representing Bryant’s USA Basketball jersey number and the game’s 10 starters. The third tier has five stars, nodding to Bryant’s five titles and the standard five-man NBA team. Finally, the fourth tier rises into a single star, representing Bryant’s 2008 MVP award and the All-Star Game’s top performer.
The NBA decided to revamp its all-star trophies following the recent launches of the NBA 2K League, for professional video game players, and the Basketball Africa League. As the NBA’s on-court brand partnership team crafted logos and trophies for those new efforts, it realized that the all-star trophies were a mishmash of plates, balls, statues and spheres. While the league’s decision-makers wanted to avoid strict uniformity like the Oscars, they sought a more consistent and modern look for the various event awards.
While Solomon had been making the case for an overhaul since 2018, the NBA took him up on the concept in 2019 and eventually eyed the 2021-22 season, its 75th anniversary campaign, as a natural time for implementation. Commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to rename the All-Star Game MVP trophy in Bryant’s honor in 2020 further spurred on the effort. Bryant, who died at 41 in a helicopter crash, won the award four times, tying Bob Pettit for the most in league history.
“Our 75th season is a good time to bookend things by respecting the past and looking to the future,” said Christopher Arena, the head of the NBA’s on-court and brand partnerships team, who declined to reveal the exact cost of the trophy redesigns or the price of the Bryant trophy. “We’re spending more than we did last year. We’ve invested the time, creative energy and the money that is deserving of the time and energy the players put into trying to win these things.”
In an era of digital collectibles and Non-Fungible Tokens, Arena’s group and Solomon shared a desire to craft tangible, eye-catching and permanent markers of achievement. The new Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge trophies feature a 24-karat gold basketball suspended inside a clear column, while the new All-Star Game rings mimic a basketball’s seam with a crystal ball inside.
“Until the Dunk Contest starts happening in the metaverse, the focus should be completely on something physical,” Solomon said. “Something in a blockchain wallet will never compete with this thing sitting on your mantle. The guy who has this on his mantle earned it and that makes it really special. You can’t finesse your way into a championship or an All-Star Game MVP.”
Solomon, a lifelong Boston Celtics fan who rose to prominence in NBA circles with his “Literally Balling” luxury stained-glass backboards, hopes that the new Bryant trophy will carry the NBA until its 100th anniversary season. The 40-year-old artist said that he drew inspiration from Bryant’s innovative and unapologetic playing style, and that the final product was approved by Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, who will receive a copy of the trophy. Silver and members of the National Basketball Players Association’s executive committee also signed off on the new designs.
There are no obvious hints about additional trophy redesigns inside Solomon’s secure workshop, but the NBA commissioned Tiffany & Co. to produce new versions of the Walter Brown Trophy in 2010. The Lakers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings all received copies of the cup-style trophy to acknowledge titles won by those franchises before the Larry O’Brien Trophy’s 1977 unveiling.
With the NBA expending so much time, effort and resources on recognizing its history, champions and all-star event winners, it’s only natural to wonder whether the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the major year-end award trophies will soon be getting their own updates.
“Once we get past all-star, we’ll start to talk to everybody about what’s happening next,” Arena said coyly.