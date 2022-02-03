Sellers had nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to help No. 17 Maryland (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) weather the loss of Owusu to earn its fourth straight win.
“I just think my teammates put me in good positions to be successful,” Sellers said. “I was giving everything I had with Ashley out because that was a big loss for us. I had to give everything I can.
“Just giving that extra effort — we were down a body but we’ve been there before so it wasn’t anything new for me. I just had to step up and do my part.”
Angel Reese paced Maryland with a game-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and added nine rebounds to help it fend off the Spartans’ comeback. She scored the final six points for the Terps and buried a big basket in the paint in the final 30 seconds to help seal the outcome.
“She’s a problem,” Michigan State Coach Suzy Merchant said. “That kid is a double-double. We can’t keep her off the boards.”
Diamond Miller added 14 points and three blocks for Maryland, which led by as much as 10 in the late stages of the third quarter following a three-point play by Sellers.
But Michigan State star Nia Clouden — the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer — helped the Spartans respond by hitting a three-pointer as time expired in the third quarter.
Alisia Smith and Clouden also had big baskets in the fourth to help the Spartans (12-9, 6-4) keep it tight, with Clouden making a three-pointer with 2:29 to play that cut Maryland’s lead to two. Reese responded by knocking down a pair of free throws.
Michigan State, which had its four-game winning streak halted, got to within two points with 48 seconds left after a pair of free throws by Tamara Farquhar before Reese converted inside with 26 seconds to play. Reese also came away with a rebound following a missed Spartans free throw in the closing seconds.
“I thought we grew as a team on both ends of the floor,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “We had to have our defensive rebounding — that was huge. That was just a 40-minute game of complete toughness. I thought Angel made some big, big plays for us down the stretch and wanted those opportunities inside.
“I’m proud of these guys. This was a great, tough road win against a really tough Michigan State team. We’re excited about building on this momentum.”
What to know from the Terrapins win over the Spartans:
Awaiting word on Owusu
Frese had no immediate update on Owusu after the game. The junior guard went down after making a basket with 1:55 to play in the opening quarter. She had to be helped off the court. Owusu returned to the bench after halftime with crutches.
Asked about Owusu’s status after the game, Frese said, “We need to get back to College Park. She will have X-rays done by the medical staff and then we’ll see what they say.”
Slowing Clouden late
Clouden finished with a team-high 22 points to pace the Spartans, with 15 coming in a third quarter in which she knocked down five three-pointers. Maryland limited Clouden to just three points in the final quarter.
“I thought we were really tuned into her,” Frese said. “We had some missed opportunities in the third quarter with our hands down and she hit some really deep threes. We really just got outside the three-point line and were really aware of where she was at. They were just locked in — all five on the defensive end.”
High school reunion
Thursday’s contest served as a high school reunion for Clouden and Reese, who were standouts at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. It was the first time they competed against each other at the college level and Reese was glad to come away with bragging rights.
“It’s always fun playing against Nia,” Reese said. “She’s a great player, great point guard and she’s done great things at Michigan State leading them. It’s always fun playing against her. We got the win today so I will talk to her about that after.”