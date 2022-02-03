In the East, Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet were named. Garland and VanVleet were first-time selections.
In the West, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Karl-Anthony Towns were selected.
This year’s most prominent snubs included: Jarrett Allen, LaMelo Ball, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Evan Mobley, Dejounte Murray, Domantas Sabonis and Pascal Siakam. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, a three-time selection who started in last year’s game, was not selected.
Green, appearing on TNT during the reserves announcement, said that he will be unable to compete in the All-Star Game on Feb. 20 due to a back injury. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will name an injury replacement for Green.
Last week, the NBA named five players from each conference as all-star starters through a voting process that included fans, media members and players. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, the overall leading vote-getter, and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will serve as captains. The other starters included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Trae Young from the East and Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Wiggins from the West.
Rather than using an “East versus West” format for this year’s All-Star Game, James and Durant will select 12-man rosters for the game, drafting four players each from the pool of starters and seven players each from the pool of reserves. James’s team will be coached by Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns, while Durant’s team will be led by the coach of the East’s top seed on Feb. 6.
Durant is currently sidelined with a knee sprain and could also miss the showcase.