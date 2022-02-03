The Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics were a spectacle in every sense of the world, with thousands of performers taking the 91,000 people in attendance and billions watching worldwide “on an elaborate journey through this country’s rich history,” as The Washington Post wrote.

The Olympics return to Beijing this year, this time for the Winter Games, and organizers are promising a more muted affair considering the shaky state of the world. Here’s what we know about this year’s Opening Ceremonies.

