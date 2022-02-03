But No. 13 Patriot was not interested in that halfhearted haze. The Pioneers kept scrapping for loose balls, calling out picks and generally harassing the Cardinals. Seemingly unsatisfied by doubling Gainesville’s scoring total by halftime, they gave up zero points in the third quarter.
“That doesn’t happen,” Pioneers Coach Sherman Rivers told his team after the game, a good measure of pride in his voice.
That kind of consistent effort might be rare in high school hoops, but this is a team that is undaunted by convention. Before the first practice of every season, Rivers asks his players to make a list of goals. These Pioneers wanted him to put “go undefeated” on the list.
“I told them: ‘Being undefeated is very hard. I don’t remember the last undefeated team in this area,’ ” Rivers said. “But they said they wanted it up there, so I said, ‘Okay then.’ ”
With two games remaining in the regular season, the Pioneers are 18-0. It is the best start in school history, one that has put them in rare company in the D.C. area and has sent their local ranking and reputation climbing.
“It’s pretty special,” senior guard Mike Ackerman said of the perfect record. “No one’s done it, so to be the first — everyone knows who we are now. Our name is out there now.”
Ackerman is one of just three players on the roster who played notable minutes on last year’s team. That group earned the school’s fourth straight Cedar Run District title, but it was quickly broken up by graduation and a private school transfer.
“We knew we were losing a lot, but every year everyone says we lose a lot and then we go out there and do our thing,” said senior Nick Marrero, another returning player. “This team just works so hard in the offseason to make that happen.”
The third rotational player who returned is junior point guard Nasir Coleman. A shifty ballhandler with the speed and aggression to be a pest on defense, Coleman has been at the center of the Pioneers’ success. His endless motor sets the tone.
“There are no brakes with this team,” Coleman said. “It’s about playing to the buzzer.”
Against Gainesville, Coleman focused on his role as distributor and accumulated 10 assists to go with nine points. After helping the Pioneers establish dominance early, he looked just as eager to play the second half. He was the first player to emerge from the locker room, coming back onto the court with a smile and a bag of Skittles — his halftime and postgame snack of choice.
He showed no signs of fatigue as he continued to motor around the floor. At one point late in the third quarter, he passed the ball to a teammate and kept running to the corner as the teammate nailed a three-pointer. He ran up the sideline and flashed 10 fingers to Rivers, who laughed and clapped at his point guard’s excitement about sharing the ball.
“When this team is sharing the basketball like that and running the floor and playing defense, we’re pretty hard to deal with,” Rivers said.
The Pioneers ended up beating Gainesville by 34 to push their winning streak to 16. They made it 17 on Tuesday with a victory over Osbourn and then 18 on Wednesday with a win over Freedom (South Riding). That victory was Rivers’s 100th as coach.
A perfect regular season is two games away, but it will be a challenging finish for the Pioneers. They travel to Battlefield, their biggest rival, on Friday night before hosting Champe, another Prince William County contender, on Wednesday.
“We’re staying focused on one task at a time,” Coleman said. “But we want it all: We want to go to states, win it all, stay undefeated.”
Rivers likes that approach, taking the season one step at a time. But he also knows there must be a balance between the day-to-day and the big picture. A start like this is rare, and sometimes there has to be a conscious effort to step back and enjoy it. That doesn’t seem to be a problem for this team.
“I don’t have to tell these guys to enjoy anything, I’ll tell you that much,” Rivers said with a laugh. “They definitely have a lot of fun — trying to get them to focus is sometimes my biggest obstacle. … And I want that from them. This journey is over before you know it.”
