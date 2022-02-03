The top-ranked Americans will gather in San Diego on Feb. 10 to prepare for matches in Carson, Calif., against the No. 24 Czech Republic on Feb. 17 and No. 22 New Zealand on Feb. 20, followed by a visit to Frisco, Tex., to face No. 16 Iceland on Feb. 23.
The seventh annual tournament comes on the heels of a 10-day training camp in Austin — Rodman’s first assignment with the four-time world champions — and is the first test in the buildup to 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympic qualifying this summer.
“We had a great camp in Austin and now we need to see this group of players in game environments against highly motivated opponents,” Andonovski said in a statement. “Every player in the pool is focused on making the roster for World Cup and Olympic qualifying this summer, and every training session — and especially every match — is a means to that end for them and for the coaching staff."
“She did well in camp [and] was very competitive," Andonovski said of Rodman during a news conference after the selections were announced. "Her mind-set fits well in it. She looks really good in the league, but the national team is a different animal.”
All but two of the players selected for the SheBelieves Cup were in the Austin camp. The additions are French-based attacker Catarina Macario and veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn.
To take a closer look at young forwards, Andonovski continued to omit World Cup veterans Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press.
The frontline corps includes Washington’s Ashley Hatch (four U.S. matches), Gotham FC’s Margaret Purce (nine) and Portland’s Sophia Smith (10).
Louisville defender Emily Fox, an NWSL rookie last season, made the squad, as did Washington midfielder Ashley Sanchez (two appearances).
There is an experienced foundation, with Sauerbrunn, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (Chicago), defenders Kelley O’Hara (Washington) and Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego), and midfielders Rose Lavelle (OL Reign) and Lindsey Horan, Macario’s new teammate at Olympique Lyonnais.
Naeher returns to the match roster for the first time since getting injured in the Olympic semifinals in August. Her competition for playing time comes from Washington’s Aubrey Kingsbury (nee Bledsoe) and North Carolina’s Casey Murphy. Kingsbury is seeking to make her U.S. debut.
In all, six Spirit players are on the roster.
Eighteen of the 23 players had traveled to Australia in November for two friendlies.
U.S. Roster
Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).
Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Tierna Davidson (Chicago), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington), Emily Sonnett (Washington), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns).
Midfielders: Morgan Gautrat (Chicago), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington), Andi Sullivan (Washington).
Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington), Mallory Pugh (Chicago), Margaret Purce (Gotham FC), Sophia Smith (Portland), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current).