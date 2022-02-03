Shortly after the season ended, Rivera said Washington could aggressively pursue a franchise quarterback this offseason. The Commanders seem to have two main options — trade for a veteran or draft a rookie — and if it opts for the draft, the initial spark between team and player could happen here. The Senior Bowl is a team’s first chance to interview prospects and see how they work during practices. It’s where Philadelphia fell in love with Carson Wentz and Seattle with Russell Wilson, to name two examples.