Shortly after the season ended, Rivera said Washington could aggressively pursue a franchise quarterback this offseason. The Commanders seem to have two main options — trade for a veteran or draft a rookie — and if it opts for the draft, the initial spark between team and player could happen here. The Senior Bowl is a team’s first chance to interview prospects and see how they work during practices. It’s where Philadelphia fell in love with Carson Wentz and Seattle with Russell Wilson, to name two examples.
The problem for Washington: Draft experts say this class lacks a clear-cut No. 1 pick. Each of the past three had one in Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray. It helps then that six of the top seven prospects are in Mobile; the only one who isn’t, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, has the potential to be a top-10 pick but was, as a junior, ineligible.
Barring a trade, the Commanders have the 11th pick in the first round.
Kenny Pickett, a breakout star at Pittsburgh this season, seems to have the inside track to be the first quarterback selected. He led Pitt to an 10-3 record and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, giving him some separation from Liberty’s Malik Willis, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Nevada’s Carson Strong and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe.
“Kenny's got himself in a great position in this draft class right now,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl, adding, “He kind of reminds me a little bit of Burrow. I got to know Joe through this process — just guys gravitate to him. He's a leader; it comes easy to him.”
Teams could be enamored by Willis’s talent. He is 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds with a strong arm and natural running ability, though he has had inconsistent mechanics and production and may have to sit for a year while he develops.
One scout, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, argued Willis is the only one capable of becoming a franchise quarterback. He said this year’s playoffs, including the shootout between Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen, illustrate why passers need elite traits. He is skeptical that any of the other quarterbacks could grow into the role, including Pickett, whom he compared to Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr.
“You’ll win with him, not because of him,” the scout said.
Pickett understands some teams may have concerns because his stats last season — 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes — were dramatic upticks.
“Everyone knows the kind of year I just had; it's a lot different from the previous three years,” he said. “So, I just want to show that playing at a high level for 13 games wasn't kind of a luck thing. Be the same guy every single week. I want to be the same guy now down here in Mobile and just show that consistency.”
No matter which avenue the Commanders choose, they will likely have stiff competition. This offseason figures to be a seller’s market with potentially a quarter of the league starting anew at the position, including Carolina, Denver, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay. In fact, following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers owner Art Rooney II and his son Dan attended practice Tuesday.
Even though Rivera built a veteran front office last offseason, no one in it has experience drafting a quarterback without the No. 1 pick, as Mayhew did in Detroit with Matthew Stafford in 2008 and Rivera did in Carolina with Cam Newton in 2011.
In mid-January, when asked if he was concerned about the potential of drafting a quarterback without the No. 1 pick, Rivera demurred.
“To me, it’s not just about where you pick, but who you pick, and that’s just as important,” he said. “So again, as we go through this process, we’re going to evaluate, and we’re going to look at our options.”