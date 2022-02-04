Providence (19-2, 9-1 Big East) has more than lived up to its name this season, going 12-0 in games decided by single digits. The Friars have claimed all five of their games since returning from a covid pause by eight points or less, including a 65-62 defeat of Xavier on Jared Bynum’s three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left.
Two things stand out about the Friars: They own the foul line (11th nationally in KenPom.com in free throw rate, 21st in keeping opponents from taking foul shots), always a fine trait to possess while trying to generate offense in tight games.
And Ed Cooley’s team is old, the eighth-most experienced team in Division I according to KenPom. Three of Providence’s top four scorers — guard Al Durham, forward Noah Horchler and center Nate Watson — are graduate students at least five years removed from high school. Bynum, guard A.J. Reeves and forward Ed Croswell are all fourth-year players. That helps.
It feels like Wisconsin should rank high in experience as well, if only because of the presence of guard Brad Davison, who is in his fifth season in Madison even though it feels like he’s been there twice as long.
But the Badgers (17-4, 8-3 Big Ten) lean heavily on some younger guys, including national player of the year candidate Johnny Davis (a sophomore), center Steve Crowl (another sophomore) and freshman guard Chucky Hepburn.
What Wisconsin does exceptionally — besides what it usually does, which is run its schemes really, really well — is take care of the ball. The Badgers lead the country in turnover percentage, coughing it up just 12.3 percent of the time. That’s also useful while playing close games.
And the Badgers play a bunch of them. Wisconsin is 12-1 in games decided by less than 10 points. Its only loss? A 63-58 decision at home against Providence back on Nov. 15, naturally.
Those tight games don’t just come against high-end opponents. Providence has two victories by single-digit margins (Fairfield and Georgetown at home) that fall in the NCAA’s Quadrant 4, the weakest group of games on a team’s resume. So does Wisconsin (Illinois State and Nicholls), which also has three such Quadrant 3 games.
It makes both teams polarizing for the metrics the NCAA lists on its team sheets. The evaluative systems (strength of record and KPI), which are more outcome-driven, view the Friars and Badgers as comfortably top-10 teams. A qualitative method like KenPom, which emphasizes efficient play, has Wisconsin at No. 28 and Providence at No. 51 through Thursday’s games.
Unsurprisingly, Providence checks in at No. 1 on KenPom’s luck metric, with Wisconsin at No. 8.
The mystery for both isn’t whether they’re good. The results speak for themselves. Providence toppled Texas Tech and, yes, Wisconsin in nonconference play, and owns a victory over every Big East team it has faced at least once (the Friars have yet to see Creighton or Villanova). Wisconsin beat Houston, Marquette and Saint Mary’s, and also picked off Purdue on the road.
It also isn’t whether they’ve enjoyed some good fortune. To construct a sterling record in close games, there’s bound to be a break or two along the way.
Instead, what is curious is whether the hybrid of both elements can help fuel a run in March. Winning six games in a single-elimination tournament requires a mix of some luck (both in-game and within the bracket) and a lot of ability. So far in the regular season, Providence and Wisconsin have been blessed with both.
Irish’s magnificent seven
Notre Dame (15-7, 8-3) heads into the weekend tied for second in the ACC after Wednesday’s 68-64 victory at Miami. The Fighting Irish might not be a sure thing for the NCAA tournament, but there’s little doubt they’ve played their way into the postseason discussion.
Coach Mike Brey’s program hasn’t landed an NCAA bid since 2017. If it does this season, it will be primarily because of seven players.
Brey has never been one to use an especially deep rotation, preferring to take his chances doling out heavy minutes to his best players. When the Irish made consecutive Elite Eight trips in 2015 and 2016, they ranked 349th and 344th, respectively, in bench minutes according to KenPom.
Notre Dame checks in at No. 330 in that category this season, a function of an ever-evolving sixth man (of late, it’s been Cormac Ryan) and fourth-year wing Trey Wertz being established contributors. But that’s as far as things go; the rest of the reserves have combined for 53 minutes, 34 seconds of court time.
The strategy has worked so far. Veterans Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski have been complemented by an improved Dane Goodwin (team-high 14.6 points per game), Yale graduate transfer Paul Atkinson and the ACC’s best non-Paolo Banchero freshman in guard Blake Wesley. And while Notre Dame took a puzzling early loss to Boston College, it has also defeated Kentucky, North Carolina and now Miami.
There remains plenty of work in front of Brey’s bunch, including Saturday’s trip to N.C. State. But if the Irish can avoid foul trouble and injuries and remain on track to land an NCAA bid, they’ll have their lucky seven to thank.
Six to watch this weekend
No. 17 Connecticut at No. 12 Villanova (Saturday, noon, Fox): Both Big East contenders are coming off midweek losses as they head into the first of their two meetings. The visiting Huskies (15-5, 6-3) had a clunker on offense against Creighton, while the Wildcats (16-6, 9-3) have won nine of 11 but lost twice to Marquette in that span.
No. 8 Baylor at No. 10 Kansas (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN): It’s uncertain whether Kansas wing Ochai Agbaji will be back after missing Tuesday’s victory at Iowa State. The Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) could surely use their best player at home against the Bears (19-3, 7-2), who have shown an unusual degree of defensive vulnerability in their last two games. These teams meet again Feb. 26 in Waco.
No. 19 Southern California at No. 7 Arizona (Saturday, 5 p.m., Fox): What a test for the Wildcats (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12), who are coming off a 76-66 victory over UCLA on Thursday to snag a season split with the Bruins. Can Tommy Lloyd’s team reload the musket with the Trojans (19-3, 9-3) rolling into Tucson on a quick turnaround for both teams? USC earned a 58-53 victory at Arizona State on Thursday.
No. 9 Duke at North Carolina (Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN): It’s possible you heard this is Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last season. It’s also possible you might know about the Blue Devils’ rivalry with North Carolina, their neighbor less than 10 miles down Route 15-501. Coach K makes his final career trip to Chapel Hill, and the winner between Duke (18-3, 8-2) and the Tar Heels (16-6, 8-3) will leave with at least a share of the ACC lead.
No. 2 Gonzaga at BYU (Saturday, 10 p.m., ESPN): The Zags (18-2, 7-0 WCC) have outscored their conference foes by an average of 29.1 points. But their three trips to the WCC’s other credible at-large candidates remain, starting with this visit to Provo. The Cougars (17-7, 5-4) have lost three in a row, and summoning enough to topple Mark Few’s juggernaut could stabilize things after an uneven stretch of late.
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State (Sunday, 2 p.m., ESPN2): Loyola Chicago (17-4, 8-2 Missouri Valley) has lost some of its at-large wiggle room the last two weekends, dropping contests at home to Valley contenders Missouri State and then at Drake. They get the rematch with the Bears (17-7, 8-3), who are closing in on their first 20-win season since 2013-14 behind junior Isiaih Mosley (21.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg).