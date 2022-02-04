“You always have the butterflies going into a first race, whether it’s at the Coliseum or one of our permanent facilities,” said Flugger, NASCAR’s executive vice president of engineering services. “… You’re always confident in what you do, and you spend the hours and you take the time to do it to the best of your ability. But you’re always kind of waiting for that day.”
That day arrives Sunday, when the Clash, NASCAR’s annual preseason exhibition, moves to the L.A. Coliseum, separated for the first time by miles and weeks from the Daytona 500, its partner since it was created in 1979. Gone is the football field that is home to the University of Southern California, and in its place are asphalt and concrete after a conversion that began in December. If all goes well, the race may have found a permanent home and a place on the calendar.
Still, a NASCAR race in the Coliseum? Flugger admitted that the idea — and the challenge — of building a course in the historic venue momentarily stopped him in his tracks.
“It was like: ‘Wait, wait. Where?’ ” he said. “It was a bit of a surprise and, at the same time, a lot of excitement. It’s an amazing venue, and it’s just a great opportunity to come in and try to build something inside the Coliseum that has hosted so many amazing events over the years. Now we’re bringing NASCAR into it. It was a little surprise and excitement and everything kind of rolled into one.”
NASCAR has for decades cultivated ties with the entertainment industry in an attempt to expand its appeal. The idea to bring a short-track race to an iconic venue in the world’s entertainment capital is the latest initiative in that effort.
“We wanted to explore a way for us to bring NASCAR racing to a large, urban metropolitan market,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president of strategy and innovation. And in the fall of 2019, NASCAR officials were in California, looking at venues and talking to promoters.
“We were driving down the highway past the Coliseum and thought we’d swing by and didn’t go in, but the amount of history that place has was significant. … But then we had the opportunity to meet the folks at the Coliseum and go in, and it’s really a top-notch facility. And our design folks looked at it closely to determine if it had the fiber we needed: the infrastructure, suites, hospitality connectivity and anything that we would expect on a Cup track — outside of the track itself.”
The Coliseum had one big advantage already in place: a track that ran around the football field’s perimeter. NASCAR wouldn’t have to run a street race around the Coliseum; it could stage a race inside.
“Given the size of it, the history, really everything that goes with the stadium and with the market of Los Angeles, it really was a no-brainer for us to put our heads together and to see if we could make it work,” Kennedy said.
The pandemic delayed the project, but now 23 of NASCAR’s Next Gen cars will make their debut in the non-points race, which will end in prime time Sunday on Fox. The 150-lap exhibition will cover 37½ miles on the quarter-mile short track.
Pitbull is set to perform a 45-minute prerace concert, and Ice Cube is scheduled to perform during a 10-minute break halfway through the race.
“It is a perfect opportunity for us to kind of have this unique intersection of what people traditionally think of as NASCAR racing with new and fresh things and being in Los Angeles,” Kennedy said.
Before it could happen, the Coliseum had to undergo a physical transformation.
“Once I walked into the stadium and started to look around, I quickly went from taking in the Coliseum and the environment and where I was to starting to think, ‘Okay, if it happens, how do we make it work?’ ” Flugger said. “The switch [was flipped] pretty quick, and you start thinking about it: ‘Okay, how are we going to get the crowd in? What would the infield look like? How do we get the cars in and out, and if it doesn’t all fit, where does it go?’ ”
Because the stadium is used by USC, NASCAR officials had to respect its main purpose and could not begin work until the football season ended.
“The life of this facility is the football field,” Flugger said. “It’s very protected, and they were very, very mindful about having us even walk out onto the field because they had an event coming. The first thing we had to do is just start the conversation about how do you protect the field.”
Outside experts were brought in to help cover and protect the field with, among other things, a thick plastic sheeting membrane, woven textile fabric and plywood.
The sheer numbers provided by NASCAR are staggering: 3,840 feet of temporary track walls, 9,200 cubic yards of fill and aggregate base material, 6,800 yards of asphalt infield paving and 6,900 for the track, 1,400 feet each of catch fencing and safety barrier.
There’s “about a foot of crushed concrete sitting in the middle,” Flugger said, with “2½ inches of asphalt on top of that. And then, as you kind of work your way out to the track and the track slopes up, there’s actually about 4½ feet of crushed concrete above the top of the field. As you get to the outside wall, the track, and then there’s four inches of asphalt on top of that. There is a tremendous amount of material sitting there to bring us up and to get a little bit of slope to that track.”
When the race ends, Flugger’s next task will begin. His crew must carefully remove everything it has put down without pushing material into the field. As for NASCAR, its show moves on to Florida, where the season officially begins Feb. 20 with the Daytona 500.
“I have guys with equipment and trucks and everything lined up to basically roll through the tunnel and start taking everything apart,” Flugger said. “We’ve lined everybody up for 9 o’clock on Sunday night to start basically taking it all down.”
