For Portland, the deal’s motives were primarily financial. Trading Powell and Covington moved the Blazers (21-31) below the luxury tax line and cleared the balance of a long-term contract signed by Powell last summer. In his first move as interim general manager, Joe Cronin, who was appointed following the December dismissal of longtime GM Neil Olshey, undid the biggest move made by his predecessor last summer. ESPN.com first reported the deal.
Facing pressure to accumulate talent around franchise guard Damian Lillard, Olshey re-signed Powell to a five-year, $90 million contract. But a turbulent start to the season saw Lillard sidelined with an abdominal injury and Olshey fired, leaving Portland well outside the group of top contenders in the West.
Powell, a 28-year-old scoring specialist, has averaged 18.7 points per game and shot 40.6 percent on three-pointers, but his lack of size and limited defensive impact made him redundant with the Blazers’ other backcourt pieces. With 22-year-old guard Anfernee Simons enjoying a breakthrough season in Lillard’s absence, moving Powell better positions Portland to re-sign Simons next summer.
After up-and-down stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans, Bledsoe found some success as a backup guard for the Clippers following his offseason arrival by trade. With a contract that pays him $18.1 million this year and $19.4 million (partially guaranteed) next season, it’s possible that he becomes a trade chip for Cronin, though the veteran guard will bring an imposing defensive presence that has been lacking in Portland’s backcourt.
Winslow, a 2015 lottery pick, played sparingly for the Clippers and has been held back by nagging injuries throughout his career. Portland will also get to take a flier on the 19-year-old Johnson, an athletic forward who went one-and-done at Tennessee before being selected in the first round last summer.
While the Clippers (27-27) have also endured a challenging season with injuries to star forward Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, billionaire owner Steve Ballmer remains committed to assembling a championship roster. This trade reunites Leonard and Powell, who played together when the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 title, and it adds two capable veterans to an experienced rotation. Powell is best cast as a tertiary scorer, and that should be his role once Leonard and George return.
Covington, 31, is a versatile frontcourt defender whose contract expires this summer. The Clippers will be able to use the balance of this season to determine whether he’s a long-term fit, but Covington’s length and activity align with L.A.'s desire to play small and interchangeable lineups.