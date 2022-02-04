Monumental Basketball is the umbrella organization that includes all Leonsis’s basketball holdings, including the Washington Wizards, Mystics and G League team Capital City Go-Go.
In addition to his role overseeing Monumental Basketball, Brown also served as special adviser to Leonsis along with overseeing chief of athlete care and performance Daniel Medina and Washington Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault. He and Mystics owner Sheila Johnson also represented Monumental at WNBA owners’ meetings.
The Athletic first reported Brown’s departure Friday afternoon.
Monumental Basketball declined to comment.
Brown worked at Washington law firm WilmerHale after graduating from Harvard Law School and served as Jacksonville Jaguars general counsel in 2005 before being promoted to senior vice president. He joined the Browns in 2013.