If the Washington Commanders find their franchise quarterback here, they may have to consider trading up from No. 11 to secure their choice, as the San Francisco 49ers did last year with Trey Lance. Washington will also be on the lookout for this year’s fast riser, like Zach Wilson of the New York Jets last year.
Here’s a case for each quarterback to be first off the draft board:
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh: Potential
Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy compared Pickett to Joe Burrow. Pickett, like the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and 2020 No. 1 overall pick, was a late bloomer who had one elite college season and blends several attributes — smarts, accuracy, mobility, pocket presence.
In Mobile, Pickett stressed he wanted to prove to teams his breakout senior season with the Panthers wasn’t luck. He is working to be consistent with his reads and throws. He used the phrases “slow the game down” and “streamline the process.” He embraced the Burrow comparison and said he saw some similarities between himself and the former LSU star, adding he wanted to consistently use his legs to extend plays as Burrow has in the playoffs.
“He’s really active from the pocket,” Pickett said. “We’re both not Lamar Jackson, but we can move around and extend some plays and find guys downfield. So, I think that’s a huge piece.”
Malik Willis, Liberty: Talent
Willis, at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, is the most physically gifted quarterback in his class. He has the build of a running back, the arm strength of Josh Allen and the potential to develop into an elite dual-threat quarterback.
But he’s raw. Willis, who turns 23 in May, will probably have to sit for a year while he refines his decision-making and mechanics. There are concerns about his work ethic — he told reporters he lost the starting job at Auburn to Bo Nix in 2019 in part because he didn’t work as hard as he should have. He also threw 12 interceptions last season, tied for seventh-most in FBS.
But this week, when asked about his development, he had his lines down.
“I just try to execute every day what is being asked of me,” he said.
Sam Howell, North Carolina: Leadership
While there are questions about how Howell’s skill set will translate to the NFL — UNC’s offense ran out of the shotgun and featured heavy doses of run-pass option — the 21-year-old spent most of the week emphasizing his leadership. Howell said he grew throughout the Tar Heels’ disappointing 6-7 season, and he repeatedly said he most wanted to show teams “who I am as a person.”
“I’m a man of faith,” he said. “I’m a man that just believes in God and truly believes that God has a plan for me. I’m a super-humble guy. As a player, I’m a great leader, and I can rally a team better than anyone else. I want to show I have no limitations athletically or mentally. I can handle an NFL system. I can handle any system the coordinator wants to run, and I can make any throw on the field. So, trying to show people everything there is about me.”
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati: Polish
Draft analysts view the four-year Bearcats starter as one of the class’s most polished passers. He has consistent mechanics and can use his legs to extend plays. One of the only critiques of his game is ball placement, which sometimes limits his receivers’ yards after the catch.
Ridder’s pitch to teams seems to be that he requires only minor mechanical tweaks to unlock his full potential. This week at practice, Ridder flashed a new, lengthened stride in his throwing motion that he hoped would help him throw more consistently into the body of his receivers.
“It definitely takes a little bit [to get comfortable],” he said Wednesday after practicing in a downpour. “Sometimes it felt like I was overstriding at the start.”
Carson Strong, Nevada: Smarts
In February 2021, Strong had surgery on his right knee for the second time in five years. This one was because of a joint condition and required the insertion of eight biodegradable nails. Strong refused to miss the season, though he admitted at times he felt like “a statue” in the pocket.
Now, Strong said, not only is his knee fine — he did not wear a brace during Senior Bowl practices — but he believes how he adapted to the injury sets him up for success in the NFL. He had to beat defenses with his mind, and Nevada gave him full responsibility at the line of scrimmage to make presnap adjustments. Even fully healthy, Strong is more pocket passer than mobile threat, so the 22-year-old’s message probably won’t change throughout the pre-draft process.
“If I got stuck with the ball in my hands this past year, I was kind of [shoot]-out-luck in a way,” he said. “It definitely taught me how to have a good plan.”
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky: Production
The small-school wonder’s best argument to teams is that — no matter the competition, no matter the defensive scheme — he has always produced. Zappe followed offensive coordinator Zach Kittley last season from Houston Baptist (FCS) to Western Kentucky (Conference USA) and set single-season FBS records for passing yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62).
Draft experts seem confident Zappe’s decision-making and accuracy will translate to the NFL, though scouts do not view him as strong-armed as others. There are questions about whether he can succeed outside Kittley’s air-raid system. He dismissed those concerns.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement for me,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve hit my peak yet for sure.”