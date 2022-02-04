Most Olympians will go their whole lives without approaching Katie Ledecky’s feats. But when high school junior Erin Gemmell swims at Stone Ridge, Ledecky’s alma mater in Bethesda, she has more than a chance to replace the seven-time Olympic gold medalist’s name on the school’s towering red-and-white record board: She has already done it and has become the face of a team that has arguably achieved more than the Gators did during Ledecky’s tenure from 2011 to 2015.