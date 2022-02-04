The decision prompted a faceoff in her own zone, and though the Cadets didn’t win that faceoff, they caused a turnover, sending the Cubs chasing the puck as time expired to seal a 6-5 victory and the first MAGHL title for St. John’s since moving up to the more competitive Red division.
“The MAGHL, we moved up a division and the competition is a lot harder … so it’s been super fun to play in these games because we’re playing teams who are our match,” Haywood said.
First-year St. John’s coach David Sauer called Haywood a “brick wall,” had confidence the senior would perform well against a strong Visitation offense.
“I knew she could do this, and it was not a surprise at all to me” Sauer said. “It was business as usual; she was excellent.”
St. John’s (5-2-3) was the underdog coming into the game, making it to the final after an unconventional victory over Stone Ridge in the semifinals Wednesday. With St. John’s up 7-6, that game was stopped five minutes before time would have expired because the teams ran out of ice time at Herbert Wells Ice Rink and had to cede the facility to another game.
“It was unfortunate because no one ever wants to be on either side of a game like that,” Sauer said. “I personally would have liked to play it out, but I will take what we can get, and it worked out today.”
Visitation (7-2-1), meanwhile, had been more dominant both in its semifinal game — which it won, 10-1, over Holy Child — and throughout the season. It had scored 80 goals in its nine games, including a win and a tie against the Cadets in the regular season.
On Friday at Gardens Ice House, St. John’s senior captain Jen Albero scored twice and nearly netted a third if not for an unforgiving left post. Still, the puck went her Cadets’ way by game’s end, which, this time, the teams got to reach.
“It’s crazy, I’ve waited all four years to win and the team played great today,” Albero said. “I’ve watched the team grow over the last three months, and it’s big — we’ve got a lot better over the course of the season, and it’s a huge win.”
