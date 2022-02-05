The All-Star Game, the second of Kuznetsov’s career, was a reward for his strong bounce-back season with Washington. He’s been an anchor for a Capitals group riddled with injuries and absences through the first half of the season, and hopes to continue that productivity in the coming weeks.
But all-star weekend — an NHL event designed to be fun, creative and high-energy — was less about Kuznetsov’s personal game, and more about his personality. It was about Kuznetsov just simply being Kuznetsov, his cheerful disposition in the spotlight in Las Vegas.
So where did Kuznetsov’s happy, joyful philosophy of life come from? Was it his parents? Maybe someone else?
“Nah, I just don’t give a f---,” Kuznetsov said in a recent interview with The Washington Post, as he broke out into laughter once again.
“People back home [in Russia] in general are serious, and there is not a lot of people like me smiling,” he said. “They think I’m stupid, you know? Actually, I’m the opposite.”
Kuznetsov’s lighthearted personality was exemplified on a national stage Friday night in the all-star skills competition, where he finished dead last in the fastest skater competition and knocked over a cone in the process. The Russian looked on cruise control during the event, just skating for fun. But when he reached the finish line, he raised his hands up in the air like he won the entire thing. His fellow all-stars on the bench burst out laughing.
“No matter what happens, no matter who is around you, you have to impact the people with your smile,” Kuznetsov said. “I feel like if you smile and you enjoy the life, then you are going to affect the people that are around you, and there are always going to be lots of smiles around you.”
He later helped his fellow countryman Kirill Kaprizov with the Minnesota Wild pull off an effortless Alex Ovechkin homage in the breakaway challenge. Kuznetsov taped a right-handed stick exactly how Ovechkin does and wrote Ovechkin’s name on it.
Kaprizov — who named his cat Kuzy, after Kuznetsov — did the rest. He threw on an Ovechkin all-star jersey, wore his signature yellow laces and did Ovechkin’s his famous “hot stick” celebration.
At Saturday’s All-Star Game, Kuznetsov effortlessly set up teammate Tom Wilson, who received a smattering of boos, for the first goal of the game. The Metropolitan Division went on to win the semifinal game against the Pacific. Kuznetsov then scored the first goal for the Metro in its eventual 5-3 win over the Central Division in the final.
Kuznetsov was there in Las Vegas to have a good time — and it showed. Winning, as Kuznetsov said, isn’t everything. Sometimes it’s about being happy for the others that do.
Toronto’s Auston Matthews praised Kuznetsov’s “fun, sneaky” game, saying he was the one player he was excited to get to know better in Las Vegas. Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry applauded Kuznetsov’s breakaway creativity and unpredictability. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin raved about his puck-handling skills.
Kuznetsov’s philosophy is something he wants to instill in his two children, especially his 6-year-old, Ecenia. His son, Fedor, turns 3 in June.
Kuznetsov said he wants his children to learn about the power of that infectious energy early. He also doesn’t want them to follow his same career path as a professional athlete. Kuznetsov doesn’t think that lifestyle is healthy.
“It is very important that your kids still love what they is doing and if you push too much, you can break them,” Kuznetsov said. “It is very dangerous and they are kids, right? How you teach your kids, how they are going to live their first 14, 15 years, that is going to impact their life in general. That is how they are going to live their life after.”
Kuznetsov’s parenting beliefs are also built around learning from past mistakes. He tested positive for cocaine while representing the Russian national team at the world championships in 2019. His discipline and commitment was questioned last year, during an up-and-down season that included two stints on the NHL’s coronavirus protocols list.
He admits he’s had his fair share of issues, but believes sharing his experiences can help others.
“I learn from my mistakes so I have something to talk to about with my kids,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot of s---. Ups and downs.”
And as it’s been for the majority of the season, the all-star weekend in Las Vegas was a collection of “ups” for Kuznetsov. His voice carried in any room he was in, keeping the conversations light but serious when needed. On the ice, he put on a show. He let loose and had fun; his wide smile omnipresent.
“No matter what happens in the life, with the smile, it is always easier,” Kuznetsov said.