Saturday in College Park, the Eagles won their 11th straight WMPSSDL boys’ title by scoring 485 points — well ahead of second-place Georgetown Prep’s 285. They also captured the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship, which was determined based on preliminary results after last week’s meet was canceled because of weather.
On the girls’ side, the Holton-Arms school won the title, scoring 518 points to easily outpace second-place Bishop O’Connell (249). The Panthers had eight first-place finishes.
Gonzaga Coach Kevin Wagman and Holton-Arms Coach Malena Lair Ferrari are married and celebrated together — also jumping in the pool.
“We coach two different club teams so we rarely are at a meet together, so for us to be at a meet together, that’s phenomenal,” Wagman said. “For our kids to go so fast that we can win both, that’s even better.”
The Gonzaga boys won eight events, with senior Mac Marsh finishing first in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. In the latter, the Eagles filled out the top three, as Marsh was joined by junior Aiden Bond and sophomore Malcolm McKenzie.
“Coming to Gonzaga, learning from previous seniors and just keeping that streak going, keeping everything going, it means the world,” said senior JT Ewing, who won the 100-yard butterfly.
Though the event was closed off to spectators, Gonzaga’s boys brought plenty of noise. In rhythm with their swimmers’ strokes, they provided guttural screams that reverberated throughout Eppley Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Maryland.
The night before, the Eagles parked at their Northwest Washington campus and walked less than a mile to the Dubliner, an Irish pub where the team goes for its pre-WMPSSDL dinners. The team’s four captains stood up and read out texts that recently graduated captains had sent them.
The messages centered on the legacy the Eagles were tasked with upholding.
“You’re not doing this for the guys you sit across the table from,” senior captain Andrew O’Brien said, summarizing the messages. “But for the past swimmers that have swum at this meet and won and gave their heart and soul to this team.”
Before the meet started, O’Brien called all the swimmers to huddle, where after bellowing the Gonzaga cheer done before most athletic events, he and the team agreed on their mission.
Uphold Gonzaga tradition and win No. 11 in a row.
Read more: