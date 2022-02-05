“It was a high level of tension. But my teammates behind me helped me release that tension a little bit,” Savoy said. “They let me be me and wrestle how I wrestle.”
That moment encapsulated how the day went for Coach Andy Katz’s squad — though it wasn’t always so close. With 10 of their 14 wrestlers reaching the finals, the Bears posted 195 points and secured their first IAC title since 2018.
Georgetown Prep and Bullis each sent six wrestlers to the finals. The Hoyas (153) and Bulldogs (136.5) took second and third in the meet, followed by St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (80), Episcopal (54) and St. Albans (39).
Katz has been coaching for 35 years, including the last 28 at Landon. He knows a good team when he has one. And with 120-pounder Daniel Samuel and Daniel Robinson at 152 pounds being the only two seniors in his lineup, he is confident his team could have staying power at the top of its conference.
“It’s a good group that’s got an amazing chemistry,” Katz said. “They deserve this.”
In the 138-pound match, Landon’s Will Levy found himself in a tight battle against Bullis’s Sepanta Ahanj-Elias. The sophomore was experiencing his first major meet with a packed atmosphere, but it didn’t seem to faze him.
Seconds after reaching overtime, Levy took down his opponent and dashed toward his exuberant teammates.
“We just try and make each other better,” Levy said. “They definitely gave me the boost I needed.”
Saturday’s meet ended the conference portion of the season, which couldn’t have gone much better for the Bears. On top of winning this championship meet, Landon pulled off a perfect 5-0 record in conference duals.
The Bears can capture even bigger goals with the upcoming Maryland Independent Schools championships in two weeks and the National Prep Championships taking place at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on Feb. 25-26.
For Katz, there’s a lot that went into the success his team enjoyed Saturday. Particularly in Savoy’s and Levy’s wins, the Bears battled to the end — something he felt they struggled with at times in dual meets.
“That was the first time where we were finishing strong in almost every match,” Katz said.
