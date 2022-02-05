NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league’s 32 teams Saturday that the results of the current hiring cycle for head coaches have been “unacceptable” with regard to diversity, saying that the league will retain outside experts to help “reevaluate and examine all policies” guiding minority hiring.

Goodell made his comments in a memo sent to the teams and all NFL employees four days after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the league and teams Tuesday, accusing them of racial discrimination. The NFL has only one active Black head coach. No Black head coaches have been hired so far this offseason as teams have worked to fill nine head coaching vacancies leaguewide.

In his memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, Goodell also said that the tanking and tampering allegations made against the Dolphins by Flores in his lawsuit “will be reviewed thoroughly and independently.” The memo marked Goodell’s first comments on the accusations made by Flores.

“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” Goodell wrote. “We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable. We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender.

“We are retaining outside experts to assist in this review and will also solicit input from current and former players and coaches, advocates and other authorities in this area. Our goal is simple: make our efforts and those of the clubs more effective so that real and tangible results will be achieved.”