In his memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, Goodell also said that the tanking and tampering allegations made against the Dolphins by Flores in his lawsuit “will be reviewed thoroughly and independently.” The memo marked Goodell’s first comments on the accusations made by Flores.
“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” Goodell wrote. “We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable. We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender.
“We are retaining outside experts to assist in this review and will also solicit input from current and former players and coaches, advocates and other authorities in this area. Our goal is simple: make our efforts and those of the clubs more effective so that real and tangible results will be achieved.”