Alongside multiple transfers and nine underclassmen, Seidel is also a new face for Ryken. He arrived by way of Colts Neck High in New Jersey — where he coached the first five state place-winners in the school’s history — and most recently Waialua High in Hawaii, where he led the boys’ and girls’ judo teams for multiple seasons. Seidel said he was planning on returning to the East Coast when the job at Ryken opened up.