Neal was one of 10 wrestlers from Ryken to medal at Saturday’s event held at Paul VI Catholic High in Chantilly. Ryken dominated the team event to defend its 2020 WCAC title, after no event was held last season. The Knights’ 277 points gave them a 102-point margin over second-place Gonzaga.
Neal’s quick pin fit Ryken’s season-long game plan. After canceling its season last year, Ryken entered this season under the radar but with a slew of talented, young wrestlers eager to make a statement.
“We’re looking to prove our name,” Neal said. “We don’t want to be the team who ‘barely won.’ We want to come out here and show what we’ve been working on and how hard we’ve been working.”
Thirteen of Ryken’s 14 wrestlers made it to the first-place match Saturday. The team recorded a meet-high 21 pins.
“We’ve been preaching all year, do the right stuff in every aspect of your life, do the right stuff in the room. That’ll carry over,” Ryken Coach Bob Seidel said. “We told them this week, ‘You’ve been doing everything right.’ ”
Alongside multiple transfers and nine underclassmen, Seidel is also a new face for Ryken. He arrived by way of Colts Neck High in New Jersey — where he coached the first five state place-winners in the school’s history — and most recently Waialua High in Hawaii, where he led the boys’ and girls’ judo teams for multiple seasons. Seidel said he was planning on returning to the East Coast when the job at Ryken opened up.
“I knew Southern Maryland had some great clubs and we were going to get kids with some experience and great technical skills,” Seidel said.
Ryken’s next big target, the Maryland Independent Schools state tournament, begins Feb. 15. After that, Ryken will set its sights on nationals, which this year are at at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.
“We’ve been working all year towards a state title,” Seidel said.
In addition to Neal, Will Buckler (152), Brandon Jefferson (170), Ezekiel Gayle (195), and T.J. McCauley (285) all won their first-place matches by fall for Ryken. McCauley pinned his opponent in the first-place bout in 18 seconds, pushing his record to 24-0.
Keegan McMahon was the only wrestler from Paul VI to medal in his home gymnasium. He won the first-place bout at 126 pounds after a back-and-forth tussle with Ryken’s Koen Bowling that included multiple reversals and near-pins.
“We wrestled Ryken earlier in the week in a dual and it was a tough match like that,” McMahon said. “My freshman year, I lost to a kid from Ryken, so it was really nice being able to beat and take away some of their team points.”
