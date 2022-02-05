The Cavaliers (14-9, 8-5 ACC) won their second ACC game in a row for the first time this season and consecutive games for the first time in a month. They did it by shooting 60 percent from the field, a season best for an ACC game. Virginia made 8 of 15 from beyond the arc while limiting Miami (16-7, 8-4) to 4 for 17 and forcing seven second-half turnovers.