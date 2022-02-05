The Cavaliers (14-9, 8-5 ACC) won their second ACC game in a row for the first time this season and consecutive games for the first time in a month. They did it by shooting 60 percent from the field, a season best for an ACC game. Virginia made 8 of 15 from beyond the arc while limiting Miami (16-7, 8-4) to 4 for 17 and forcing seven second-half turnovers.
Virginia also remained firmly in the mix to finish among the top four in the ACC, which brings with it a coveted double bye in the conference tournament that begins March 8 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and secure the ACC regular season title.
Franklin led Virginia with 22 points, 15 of which came in the first half. The junior guard, who transferred from Indiana and immediately joined the starting lineup, made 8 of 16 shots, going 3 for 7 on three-pointers, and added four assists with just one turnover in 35 minutes.
Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett said after the game that Franklin was dealing with some confidence issues when it came to his shooting.
“ ‘Armaan, I said, you don’t have to worry about being defined if the shots not going down. You impact the game in as many ways as possible,’ ” Bennett said. “ ‘And then that’ll come. You’ll work at it. You’ll bang shots.’ ”
Franklin also shot the only free throws of the game for either team, converting all three attempts in the second half, and missed by one point matching his career-high scoring performance, which came this season against Georgia on Nov. 22.
Jayden Gardner, a senior transfer from East Carolina, chipped in a dozen points and a team-high seven rebounds and four assists, and Kihei Clark scored 11 points for his fourth consecutive game in double figures.
Virginia is 4-1 against ACC opponents when the senior point guard — and last link to the 2019 national championship team — scores at least 10 points.
Sophomore guard Reece Beekman had 10 assists, one off his career high, and nine points. He was part of a starting backcourt that combined for 17 of the Cavaliers’ 23 assists on 30 made field goals.
The outcome, in front of an announced crowd of 14,089, crystallized when the Cavaliers went on an 18-8 binge bridging the halves. That surge featured Gardner scoring six points, all in the second half, including a jumper off a pass from Clark that expanded the lead to 48-34 with 14:09 left.
The lead swelled to 71-50 with 2:30 to play after Franklin scored through contact, drawing a foul on Kameron McGusty, and made the bonus free throw.
Franklin’s previous scoring high in an ACC game was 18 points against Wake Forest on Jan. 15, a mark that came in a 63-55 loss in Charlottesville.
McGusty led the Hurricanes, who began the weekend in third place in the ACC, with 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting but committed four turnovers, matching a team high. Charlie Moore, a sixth-year senior who transferred in from Cal, added 17 points but also had four turnovers.
The first half concluded with Franklin curling around a screen and sinking a three-pointer at the buzzer from well beyond the top of the arc that staked the Cavaliers to their largest lead to that point at 35-26.
The Hurricanes, meanwhile, missed their first 10 three-point attempts of the game before Moore made their first with 1:57 to play in the first half.
Here’s what to know about Virginia’s win:
Caffaro returns
Center Francisco Caffaro was in the starting lineup for a seventh straight game four days after he absorbed a nasty blow to the head during a 67-55 win against Boston College. The 7-foot-1 Argentine ran into Eagles forward James Karnik and played just 14 minutes.
The collision left Caffaro with a cut below his right eye but no other damage. The redshirt junior played the first 5½ minutes before coming out in favor of redshirt sophomore Kadin Shedrick, who started the first 16 games this season.
Caffaro finished with eight points, making all four of his field goal attempts, five rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes.
Larrañaga homecoming
Long before Bennett took over in Charlottesville, Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga was on the bench for the Cavaliers when the program was ascending to national prominence in the 1980s with center Ralph Sampson, the three-time national player of the year.
Larrañaga was an assistant to then-Virginia coach Terry Holland from 1979 to 1986 and helped the Cavaliers to Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1984 and the 1980 NIT championship. He later became the coach at George Mason, directing the upstart Patriots to the Final Four in 2006.