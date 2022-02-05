“I’m tired of hearing that energy thing, bro. If you can’t energize yourself or fire yourself up to be able to come here and play the game of basketball, which is your job, and you make a lot of money to do it, brother, then you’re in the wrong field,” Harrell said. “I’m tired of hearing that, bro. That’s just an excuse. Simple as that. You’ve got to have somebody to pep you up and fire you up to get out here and play basketball, which you make millions of dollars to do, not going to a corporate job? Millions of dollars to play the game of basketball, then you’re in the wrong profession. You already lost.”