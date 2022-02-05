McGee wasn’t kidding. The Wizards trailed by double digits at the end of the first quarter, were doubled up soon thereafter, went into halftime down 27 and eventually fell, 95-80, a final margin that made this one look a lot closer than it really was.
The loss opened a five-game homestand for Washington, which has lost eight of 10. The Wizards (24-28) outscored the visitors 29-10 in the final quarter — after the Suns (42-10) had pulled their starters — to make the score respectable, but their 80 points still marked a season low. They shot just 35.3 percent from the field, also a season low.
Things spiraled quickly for the Wizards after a decent start. The Suns led just 19-17 before they went on a 29-5 run bridging the first and second quarters. Phoenix consistently got good looks and shot 49.1 percent from the field in the opening 24 minutes.
The Wizards were not enjoying similar success. They shot 30.2 percent and scored a season-low 11 points in the second quarter.
The Wizards looked listless in the first half, but center Montrezl Harrell, who led the Wizards with 15 points, wasn’t having it after the game.
“I’m tired of hearing that energy thing, bro. If you can’t energize yourself or fire yourself up to be able to come here and play the game of basketball, which is your job, and you make a lot of money to do it, brother, then you’re in the wrong field,” Harrell said. “I’m tired of hearing that, bro. That’s just an excuse. Simple as that. You’ve got to have somebody to pep you up and fire you up to get out here and play basketball, which you make millions of dollars to do, not going to a corporate job? Millions of dollars to play the game of basketball, then you’re in the wrong profession. You already lost.”
Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Phoenix’s defense played a role in Washington’s struggle to score.
“They’re very good defensive team. They’re switching on and off the ball. It just forces you to make the right read at the right time,” Unseld said. “They kind of battle you up with their physicality. Their bigs are down the floor, and it’s tough to kind of get to open threes. Their length at the rim. . . . We started to stagnate. Some of those possessions were haphazard.”
Washington trailed 59-32 at halftime — its fewest points in a half this season — and never got within striking distance in the second half.
“We lose ourselves a lot when we find ourselves down. Someone has to be a hero, and we out there taking bad shots and not playing for each other. That was the biggest offensive letdown tonight,” veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said. “Everybody’s trying to figure it out. . . . What’s going on with each other? What’s going on on the court? Why can’t we play with each other? A lot of things going through everybody’s mind. . . . Whatever it is, we’ve got to leave it once you touch that court. You got to be playing for each other, win lose or draw. We’ve got to get back to that.”
Without Bradley Beal (wrist), Kyle Kuzma had been the engine of the offense, but he struggled Saturday. He shot just 2 for 9 from the field in the first half and finished with nine points.
Washington was never able to neutralize DeAndre Ayton, who had his way inside with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Chris Paul got whatever he wanted in the pick-and-roll game, posting 14 points and nine assists. Mikal Bridges added 12 for the Suns, and Cam Johnson chipped in 12 off the bench. McGee grabbed 10 rebounds.
Here’s what else to know from the Wizards’ loss:
Waiting for Beal
Beal missed his third game with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. The original timetable was that he would miss four games and be reevaluated. If all goes well, Beal will return when the Wizards host the Nets on Thursday. He sat on the end of the bench Saturday wearing a brown, wide-brimmed hat, cream sweater, tan pants and a black brace on his wrist.
Bryant back
Center Thomas Bryant returned to the starting lineup after missing the 76ers game with a right ankle sprain. That put Daniel Gafford back out of the rotation after he started against the 76ers.
Unseld has ditched the three-center rotation recently and settled on Bryant as the starter and Harrell off the bench. Gafford didn’t check in until the 7:03 mark of the game with Ayton dominating. Bryant had five points and four rebounds in 18 minutes.
No carry-over
Unseld said before the game that he hoped his team could build on the defensive energy and effort that the team used to close out the win against the 76ers. He wanted to have that kind of juice from the outset and sustain it throughout the game.
It happened ... for the first few minutes. Then things quickly regressed, with the Suns scoring seemingly at will.
“I just think we got a little discouraged,” Unseld said. “They make it tough. They make everything difficult. That’s where we just have to push back. ... Times when it gets tough, we give in a little bit. You get away from some of the things and start short-cutting routes. You don’t own your spots and that really stagnates the offense.”
The defense was going to have its hands full regardless. The Suns entered the game third in scoring and first in field goal percentage in the NBA.