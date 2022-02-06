“People tend to hire people that look like them,” says Brian Levy, a longtime agent who represents many NFL coaches. None of the NFL’s majority owners are Black, and all but two are White. “They’re going to make decisions based upon people that remind them of someone that they know, remind them of themselves, remind them of someone in their family, people that they’ve done business with in the past. Which, when you continue to hire people that look like you, act like you, make the same decisions as you, you make mistakes.”