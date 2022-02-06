It was that kind of afternoon for the Hoyas, who collapsed after a spirited first half in a 71-52 loss Sunday at Capital One Arena that extended their program-record slide to 11 and kept them winless in Big East play.
“They got us out of our plays,” beleaguered coach Patrick Ewing said. “We weren’t able to run our plays. The first half, the intensity we played with, we didn’t play with in the second half. They did a much better job of making us work for everything.”
The decisive stretch unfolded midway through the second half, when Providence embarked on an 18-1 barrage to take a 59-41 lead with 8:23 remaining. The Friars (20-2, 10-1) swept the regular season series and remain atop the Big East.
Georgetown (6-15, 0-10) unraveled amid 32.7 percent shooting (including 3-for-21 on three-pointers), 19 turnovers and spotty transition defense that yielded 17 fast-break points for the Friars. After leading 30-27 at halftime, the Hoyas were outscored 44-22 in the final 20 minutes.
“They outplayed us in the second half,” Ewing said. “We were great in the first half. We fought back and got a three-point lead [at halftime], and what we talk to them about is we can’t exhale in the second half — and that’s what we did. We exhaled, and [Providence] picked it up and we didn’t do enough things right.”
Freshman Aminu Mohammed led Georgetown with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go with four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Donald Carey (11 points) was the only other Hoya in double figures, but he shot 1 for 8 — all three-point attempts.
Other than Mohammed, the Hoyas’ starters shot 5 for 23 (21.7 percent) overall and 2 for 12 (16.7 percent) from three-point range. Center Timothy Ighoefe did not attempt a field goal, finishing with one point, six rebounds and four fouls in 17 minutes.
On the other end, Bynum had 27 points in the second half — five more than the Hoyas managed. During one binge, the former Georgetown Prep standout made three consecutive three-pointers, including one a few paces from half court. He shot 11 for 15 overall, made 7 of 8 three-point attempts and added a game-high five steals in addition to five rebounds.
All of that added up to another loss for the Hoyas.
“We just have to keep working,” Ewing said. “We have to keep them positive, show them the mistakes that they make. They can’t get into their feelings when we show it to them, and we have to make a change. We’re only going to win when everybody in that room decides whatever we’re doing right now is not working.”
Here’s what else to know about Georgetown’s loss:
Mohammed bounces back
Mohammed posted his 17th game in double digits after matching his season low with four points during Thursday’s 90-77 loss to St. John’s at McDonough Arena.
Mohammed entered the weekend averaging 13.4 points, trailing only Carey at 13.7. The 6-foot-5 guard, the preseason Big East freshman of the year, was considered Ewing’s top recruit since he took over in 2017.
Carey stays hot
Carey, a graduate guard, ran his string of double-figure scoring to 10 games. The Douglass High graduate, who came to Georgetown from Siena after beginning his college career at Mount St. Mary’s, was coming off a career-high 23 points against the Red Storm.
Milestone for Chvotkin
Rich Chvotkin, the only radio play-by-play voice in Georgetown men’s basketball history, announced the 1,500th game of his career, during which his signature “Hoyas win” calls have become synonymous with the program.
Chvotkin started calling Georgetown games Nov. 30, 1974, for WOOK-AM after receiving the seal of approval from John Thompson Jr., who had been hired as coach of the Hoyas two years earlier.
More from The Post: