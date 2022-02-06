Today Kyle has no problem leading the pack. He is the third Honore to play for his father at Potomac, following brothers Brandon and Keijon. Keith Honore played at the Dumfries school in the 1990s before spending a decade as an assistant coach and then taking over as head coach in 2005. All three sons have worn the same number he did as a Panther: 11. The coach keeps a collage photo on his phone featuring all four of them in uniform.