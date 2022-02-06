“I thought to myself: ‘Kyle didn’t make it? Kyle is 11!’ ” Kyle remembers. “But they held me to a higher standard. And they would tell me ‘If you don’t think you can do this, you can sit off to the side.’ But I wasn’t going to do that. … Those days are a big reason for my success today.”
Today Kyle has no problem leading the pack. He is the third Honore to play for his father at Potomac, following brothers Brandon and Keijon. Keith Honore played at the Dumfries school in the 1990s before spending a decade as an assistant coach and then taking over as head coach in 2005. All three sons have worn the same number he did as a Panther: 11. The coach keeps a collage photo on his phone featuring all four of them in uniform.
“Potomac’s been in my blood since I was born,” said Keijon Honore, who joined his father’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 after a college career at Virginia Wesleyan. “It’s hard to even think of my early days without thinking of the Potomac gym.”
Together, father and older brother have helped guide Kyle through a senior season in which the team has asked much of him. He was the only returning role player from a Potomac squad that went to last year’s Class 6 finals, and the program sets the bar high. In Honore’s 16 years at the helm, the Panthers have won 10 district championships, six region titles and two state championships.
The coach won his first district championship with Brandon and his first state championship with Keijon. On Friday night, he reached another milestone thanks in part to Kyle, who put up nine points and 10 assists as Potomac beat Gar-Field, 70-37 — Honore’s 300th career victory.
“To win all those games, it’s a blessing,” he said. “But God has also blessed me with the opportunity to coach not one, not two, but three of my sons. To be able to win and accomplish these things with all three of them? I’m so lucky and grateful and thankful.”
Before this season it became clear Kyle would have to do two things more often: speak and shoot the ball. Potomac (9-6) has a long history of playmaking seniors, and it was finally Kyle’s turn to inherit that role. He’s averaging 19.7 points through 15 games this winter, including a 35-point outing against Freedom (Woodbridge) last month.
His playing style is partly fueled by his early days at Potomac, when he was a freshman on varsity having to fight the assumption he was only there because of his dad. It’s something his brothers dealt with as well.
“I’ve had a conversation with all my kids that people are always going to tell them they’re here because I’m their father or that they’re allowed to do certain things because I’m their father,” Honore said. “That’s just the way of the world. … But all three of them have earned everything they’ve gotten.”
For Kyle, those whispers drove him to play with more passion.
“I go out there with a chip on my shoulder every day and try to prove why I’m on the court,” he said.
If Kyle is ever lacking in confidence, he always has his family nearby to provide some. Before every game, when he takes the court, he gets a special handshake and a few words of support from Keijon. The message is always the same.
“I tell him to do what he does,” Keijon said. “And that there isn’t anybody in this state, in this country, in this world that I’d take over him.”
