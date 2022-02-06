The Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) rolled to a 42-29 lead by halftime, buoyed by 61.5 percent shooting overall and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. Maryland made just 10 baskets in the opening 20 minutes, shooting 32.3 percent.
Though the Terps’ shooting improved in the second half, the cold performance early was far too much to overcome. Ohio State didn’t trail again after taking a 3-2 lead on a three-pointer and was in front by as many as 22 points in the second half.
“Today’s a game where Ohio State comes out and they get very comfortable offensively,” Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said. “… When you go on the road, or anytime in general, you can’t let a team shoot 60 percent in a half. That’ll put you in a pretty big hole, which it did for us.”
Scott led Maryland (11-12, 3-9) with 10 points in the first half on his way to matching his career best; he also tied a personal high with five three-pointers. But Manning was left wanting more from much of his roster.
“Donta played with a high level of energy today and had a good amount of fight for our team — enough fight to give us some life and some energy,” he said. “We just weren’t able to feed off of that enough, and we need more guys with that same type of mind-set.”
Ohio State’s physicality in the post proved problematic for the Terps. They were outscored 32-22 in the paint, with Zed Key scoring six points on three straight possessions early on as he took advantage of a matchup with Qudus Wahab.
Wahab played just 19:39, the lowest total among the Terps’ starters.
“It sends a team a message when you’re the more physical team and you just come out there and punch them in the mouth,” said Key, who had 14 points and seven rebounds. “I think it helped us win today. Maryland’s a really good team, but we got them from the jump.”
Here’s what else to know from Sunday’s game:
Ayala ‘banged up’
Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala entered the game averaging 15.7 points but was held to eight on 2-for-9 shooting. By making two three-pointers, he moved into a tie with Anthony Cowan Jr. (206) for the third-most in Maryland history, but in the process he appeared to suffer an injury.
In the final seconds of the first half, Ayala limped for a few moments after falling, and that limp returned late in the second half before he was subbed out with 1:09 left.
“I know he got banged up a little bit,” Manning said, adding that he was waiting on a report from the team trainer. “That’s one of the reasons I subbed him out. But I couldn’t tell you what or how it happened.”
Manning on defense
Key and E.J. Liddell combined for 38 points as the Buckeyes scored 32 points in the paint, their third-most against a Big Ten opponent this season. For Manning, that meant one thing.
“We have to have more resistance, if you will, in allowing guys to come and get to a spot,” he said. “[Key] got to his spot, and they did a good job of delivering the basketball and scoring it. [Liddell], the same thing. ...
“We have to do a much better job of putting up resistance and not letting them get to the spots they got to early in the game. … We had their players [identified], and we just have to do a better job of being resistant and disruptive to their offensive flow.”
Under .500
With Sunday’s loss, Maryland fell below .500. This is the first time since 1992-93, when they finished 12-16, that the Terps have been under .500 six or more games into the season.
