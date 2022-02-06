In all, Maryland scored 26 points off turnovers as its suffocating defense led it to an 80-65 victory at Xfinity Center and its fifth straight win.
“We’re all dialed in to our defense,” Reese said. “I think everyone in the country knows that’s something we need to work on, so we’re doing that.”
Coach Brenda Frese pointed to the Terps’ communication, effort and energy.
“When we have that kind of focus defensively,” she added, “it kind of gets us going on both ends of the floor.”
Maryland (17-6, 9-3 Big Ten) was without guard Ashley Owusu, who suffered a right ankle sprain in Thursday’s win at Michigan State. Without their No. 2 scorer, the Terps turned in a balanced effort.
Five Terps were in double figures on senior day — including Chloe Bibby, who led the way with 23 points. Reese added 15, and Mimi Collins (11), Shyanne Sellers (11) and Diamond Miller (10) combined for 31.
“Obviously [Owusu] is a massive piece, and we missed her tonight,” Bibby said. “But regardless of that, we wanted to play team defense and team offense. I thought tonight we did that, and it was a lot of fun when we play like that.”
Maryland and Nebraska each entered on a four-game winning streak, but the Terps stifled the Cornhuskers (17-5, 6-5) with a dominant first half. In the first quarter, Maryland held Nebraska to 4-for-14 shooting (28.6 percent) overall and 1-for-6 (16.7 percent) from three-point range. Maryland was even better in the second: Nebraska made 2 of 15 shots — both three-pointers by Ashley Scoggin.
All of that led to instant offense for Maryland, which went on a 22-7 run to close the first quarter. In the second, it had an 11-0 surge. By halftime, the Terps had a 43-20 lead and were in control.
“We did not get off to a great start, and credit to Maryland’s defense — they had us out of sorts,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said.
The Cornhuskers came alive in the third quarter, scoring more points (21) than they did in the first half, but the Terps kept rolling. The closest Nebraska got in the second half was 15 points late in the fourth quarter.
Here’s what else to know from Maryland’s victory:
Owusu sits
When Maryland hit the court pregame, Owusu was wearing a warmup shirt but also was in sweatpants and had a clunky black boot on her right foot. Owusu, who is averaging 14.3 points, was replaced in the starting lineup by Sellers.
The turnover battle
Maryland didn’t have its best offensive showing, hitting just 39.1 percent of its shots, but Frese said its defensive intensity should give her team more confidence. Nebraska had 19 turnovers after entering Sunday averaging the third fewest (14.2) in the Big Ten.
Bibby shines
Maryland celebrated senior day Sunday even though it has three more home games. The Terrapins honored four players — including Bibby, whose parents came all the way from her native Australia.
Bibby attacked the basket in a variety of ways, hitting three three-pointers and adding six points at the free throw line. With a minute left, Frese subbed out Bibby and Benzan, and they received a standing ovation.
“Playing at Xfinity is awesome. So much fun,” Bibby said. “Just to do that with my teammates, I could just feel the love and support.”
