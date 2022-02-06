Maryland and Nebraska each entered on a four-game winning streak, but the Terps stifled the Cornhuskers (17-5, 6-5) with a dominant first half. In the first quarter, Maryland held Nebraska to 4-for-14 shooting (28.6 percent) overall and 1-for-6 (16.7 percent) from three-point range. Maryland was even better in the second: Nebraska made 2 of 15 shots — both three-pointers by Ashley Scoggin.