In a story last year by NBC Sports Bay Area, McDaniel spoke of his multiracial background.
“It is surreal when I think about it, but I remember one particular day, walking around and all of a sudden noticing that, ‘Hey, I’m the only fair-skinned person in all these picture frames,’ ” McDaniel said. “My grandmother on my dad’s side is Black. My dad’s Black. I can honestly say up to that point, I hadn’t noticed that I was different in two fields. I was different in that I was multiracial to the world. But even within my own family, I was different from them. I was just kind of a unicorn.”
He said in that story that he found football to be “a melting pot” from which he drew comfort.
“Where you came from didn’t matter,” he said. “What people thought of you to be, perceived you to be, didn’t matter. It was a melting pot, so to speak, from its core. And that for me was a trajectory of: ‘Okay, there’s my avenue. Football is really cool.’ Here are these people I could kind of identify with. Because, mind you, it was hard for me to identify. I was different, as I understood it.”
Scrutiny on the lack of NFL head coaching diversity intensified last week when Brian Flores, who was fired last month by the Dolphins, filed a lawsuit accusing the league and teams of racial discrimination. Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to all NFL teams Saturday that the results of the current hiring cycle for head coaches had been “unacceptable” with regard to diversity.
The previous six NFL teams to choose new coaches this offseason had picked White coaches. That includes the Minnesota Vikings, whose choice of Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell cannot become official until after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl next Sunday in Inglewood, Calf.
The Texans and New Orleans Saints continue to look for new coaches. Flores is believed to be a finalist for the Texans job with former quarterback Josh McCown, who has no college or professional coaching experience. The team reportedly eliminated Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon from consideration.
The firings of Flores by the Dolphins and David Culley by the Texans left the NFL with one Black head coach: the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin. The NFL’s other minority head coaches are the Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera and the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh.
“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” Goodell wrote in Saturday’s memo. “We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable.”
McDaniel inherits a Dolphins team that posted a winning record in each of the past two seasons but did not reach the playoffs during Flores’s three-season tenure. The NFL plans to investigate Flores’s allegations in his lawsuit that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in a 2019 tanking effort to secure the top selection in the draft and attempted to arrange a meeting for Flores with a prominent quarterback from another team in violation of league tampering rules. Ross has denied the accusations.