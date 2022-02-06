The Washington Capitals winger was unfazed as he flashed a casual smile and usually followed it up with a carefree wave. The 27-year-old was just soaking in his first career all-star appearance, an experience he described as a “dream come true.” The boos, he said, just added to the memories.
“Guys had a lot of fun with me being booed and it is just all part of the journey,” Wilson said in a recent interview with The Washington Post. “[Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei] Vasilievsky said some funny things. He said, ‘It’s because they respect you.’ Guys were hearing it and then making nice comments toward me. I had to say to a couple guys, ‘Thanks for having me this weekend’ because they were all so good to me.”
The boos that greeted Wilson at the NHL’s grand showcase event were expected. Wilson’s controversial past is littered with questionable hits that have drawn ire from fan bases across the league. His reputation largely stems from his five suspensions and a handful of fines in his nine-year NHL career.
But Wilson’s invitation to the All-Star Game wasn’t because of his hits. It was about the strong offensive play and well-balanced game he has striven to create. The Capitals have long reiterated that every team in the league would want to have a player like Wilson on their roster. At all-star festivities, opponents largely agreed.
“He plays an amazing game,” Boston captain Patrice Bergeron said. “He plays hard, he is a very good player. You also have to be aware when he is on the ice with his physicality and the way he hits — his speed also. He is a tough player to play against for sure. … I think those types of players, any team would want him.”
Carolina’s Sebastian Aho called Wilson a “nice, tough” player. Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel said he was “tremendous.” Seattle’s Jordan Eberle said Wilson is a player you need to be aware of on the ice because “you are scared that he is gonna hit ya,” but he’s also developed into an “elite goal scorer and an elite playmaker.”
“He really has the full package,” Eberle said. “Those are the guys that you want on your team, that you are going to win with. I think that style of play, there is not much of it anymore, but those are the guys you really want on your team when it comes down to the playoffs.”
Columbus’s Zach Werenski said it’s never fun being caught in the crosshairs of a Wilson hit, but that “he is more skilled than people think.”
“Every team wants a Tom Wilson,” Werenski said. “There’s only one in the league, so that’s unfortunate. He’s a great player.”
Wilson’s game — and overall personality — has also made its mark on some of the younger players in the league. New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes, 20, said Wilson was the one player he was most looking forward to playing with and getting to know during the event.
Wilson called Hughes a “happy go lucky, fun kid” and thinks he’s “going to be a star.” Hughes went out of his way to say goodbye to Wilson Saturday night after the All-Star Game, wishing him well until Washington plays New Jersey next month.
Growing up, Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk, 22, said he looked up to Wilson and Dallas captain Jaime Benn for their style of play. He liked how their physical talents on the ice led them to have keen 200-foot skills as well.
“I have a lot of respect for them with the way they play,” Tkachuk said. “These are guys that you win Stanley Cups with.”
Coaches commended Wilson’s skills, too.
“He is the type of player that every coach wants to have on their team,” said Carolina Coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Hate to go against him. We’ve had some good ones over the years. It’s because really now he has rounded his game. There is nothing he doesn’t do … obviously the physical part you see that every shift. He’s a guy that has earned his way into this game.”
Wilson’s skills also were on full display during Saturday’s All-Star Game. He scored the first goal of the game for the Metropolitan Division, only 13 seconds in. He also had an admirable showing in the hardest shot skill competition, cracking 100 mph — a feat he didn’t even know he could reach.
“I honestly had no idea how hard my shot was going to be,” Wilson said. “I was a little nervous about that. I wanted it to be something respectable.”
But above all, Wilson said he would leave Las Vegas thankful to for the time spent with some of the league’s best players. He left with a signed stick and had all players representing the Metropolitan Division sign his all-star jersey.
In addition to experiencing the weekend with fellow all-star Evgeny Kuznetsov, Wilson’s two brothers made the trip and two close friends drove up from California, as well.
“I think I was coming into this event like, ‘Just get through it,’” Wilson said. “Put forth a good foot and have a good showing and show up and do well and do my thing because you are out there with some of the best players in the league. Everyone made me feel so comfortable … there were just some boos along the way.”