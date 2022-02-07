“Last time he was out for 10 days or 11 days, there was no way you were going to keep him out of the lineup,” Coach Peter Laviolette said, referencing Ovechkin’s return from the NHL’s coronavirus protocols last year. “I would imagine, only being out for six days, he’d want to jump back in.”
Ovechkin missed the team’s previous game, a loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. It was the only game he has missed this season. While it was disappointing for Ovechkin, who has 29 goals and 29 assists in 46 games, that he didn’t get to participate in All-Star Weekend activities, Laviolette said the silver lining was that he hasn’t missed any more games and was able to get some rest heading into the season’s second half.
Capitals winger T.J. Oshie also has been sidelined following an upper-body injury he suffered in mid-January. Oshie was spotted at the Capitals’ optional practice Monday sitting on the bench in shorts and a sweatshirt as he talked with teammates and coaches.
Oshie has only played in 18 games, posting five goals and eight assists. Laviolette didn’t have updates on Oshie or goaltender Vitek Vanecek (upper body), saying he wanted to wait until he spoke with the team’s training staff.
“Coming back from the break here where we haven’t been in touch, the guys are in the room doing something in there for the first time,” Laviolette said. “Again, I haven’t had a chance to talk to [head athletic trainer Jason Serbus] to see how they made out today and how they feel.”
With Vanecek’s status uncertain and fellow goaltender Ilya Samsonov not practicing Monday, the Capitals recalled Pheonix Copley from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.
Copley has appeared in one game for Washington this season, recording 21 saves in relief duty against the Oilers in the final game before the all-star break. He was reassigned to Hershey after the game.
“Every time I get a chance out there, I want to prove that I’m capable of playing a lot of games and I’m capable of sticking in this league,” Copley said. “So that’s always my mind-set when I get the chance, and hopefully that’ll be soon.”
Copley, 30, has played in 22 games for the Bears, posting a 13-7-2 record, a 2.43 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.