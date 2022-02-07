Ovechkin missed the team’s previous game, a loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. It was the only game he has missed this season. While it was disappointing for Ovechkin, who has 29 goals and 29 assists in 46 games, that he didn’t get to participate in all-star weekend activities, Laviolette said the silver lining was that he hasn’t missed any more games and was able to get some rest heading into the season’s second half.