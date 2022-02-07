The Panthers seemed to spend most of their week in an extra period, as their win over DeMatha on Tuesday also featured overtime. The team emerged from that wild stretch with two victories, meaning they will replace Archbishop Spalding, which dropped two games last week, at the top of the 20.
Elsewhere, Sidwell Friends makes a significant jump to the No. 2 slot. The Quakers’ one-loss record looks better every week, and on Saturday they earned a signature nonconference win by taking down Bishop McNamara.
In the back half of the rankings, five new teams join the fold: undefeated Prince George’s County squad Bowie, Virginia contenders Madison and Potomac Falls, Interstate Athletic Conference dark horse Bullis and WCAC wild card St. John’s.
In the city, the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association will be the first local league to enter postseason play when its conference tournament begins this week. If the regular season is any indication, we’re in for a wild finishes throughout the area.
1. Paul VI (18-3) Last ranked: 2
The Panthers beat No. 7 DeMatha in overtime a few days before going to three extra periods against No. 20 St. John’s.
2. Sidwell Friends (20-1) LR: 5
The Quakers, possibly the best defensive team in the area, beat Maret and St. Andrew’s during the week before toppling No. 4 McNamara on Saturday.
3. Gonzaga (13-4) LR: 3
After falling to rival St. John’s by one, the Eagles earned overtime victories against No. 13 Bishop O’Connell and Archbishop Carroll.
4. Bishop McNamara (14-2) LR: 4
The Mustangs earned conference wins against Good Counsel and Bishop Ireton but dropped a showcase matchup against No. 2 Sidwell Friends on Saturday.
5. Archbishop Spalding (20-5) LR: 1
The Cavaliers lost to Mount Saint Joseph and John Carroll in Baltimore Catholic League play this week.
6. Hayfield (19-0) LR: 8
The Hawks scored their most impressive win of this season Saturday, traveling south to beat Richmond-area power John Marshall in a showcase event.
7. DeMatha (13-5) LR: 7
The Stags dropped an overtime heartbreaker against No. 1 Paul VI but bounced back with a win over St. Mary’s Ryken.
8. National Christian (22-6) LR: 9
The Eagles made it to the championship of the Saint James Invitational tournament, but fell to Southern California Academy.
9. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (13-3) LR: 6
The Saints split a pair of IAC games this week before beating John Paul the Great in a rout.
10. Wilson (21-4) LR: 10
The Tigers enter the DCIAA tournament as the top seed after finishing the regular season with blowout wins against McKinley Tech and Phelps.
11. Churchill (15-0) LR: 12
The Bulldogs kept things rolling with wins over Blake, Quince Orchard and Clarksburg.
12. Patriot (19-0) LR: 13
After a four-win week that included three victories in three days and a rivalry victory over Battlefield, the Pioneers are one win away from a perfect regular season.
13. Bishop O’Connell (12-8) LR: 11
The Knights pounded the Heights but couldn’t hold on for a win against No. 3 Gonzaga, falling to the Eagles in overtime.
14. Bowie (9-0) LR: Not ranked
Despite getting off to a late start, the Bulldogs look to be in fine form as one of few undefeated teams left in the area.
15. South Lakes (16-2) LR: 18
The Seahawks earned comfortable wins over Chantilly and Westfield last week.
16. Episcopal (14-5) LR: 16
The Maroon earned two key conference wins against No. 9 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes and Landon but fell to Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference opponent Flint Hill over the weekend.
17. Madison (16-3) LR: NR
The Warhawks are riding a nine-game winning streak.
18. Potomac Falls (17-3) LR: NR
The Panthers have gotten hot in the second half of the season and are riding an 11-game winning streak.
19. Bullis (15-5) LR: NR
The Bulldogs’ only local losses this year have come against ranked opponents.
20. St. John’s (11-9) LR: NR
The Cadets have become a wild card in the WCAC, showing the ability to topple any opponent if they play their best basketball.
Dropped out: No. 14 Archbishop Carroll, No. 15 St. Andrew’s, No. 17 North Point, No. 19 Fairfax Christian, No. 20 McKinley Tech.
On the bubble: Atholton, Fairfax, South County, St. Andrew’s, St. Charles.
