Neither Shingler nor his attorney, Thomas C. Mooney, could be reached for comment.
According to court documents, Shingler responded to an advertisement, which was posted by an undercover detective for a Prince George’s County police special assignment team, on the “women seeking men” section of a website known to be used by women who exchange sex for money to solicit their clients.
On Oct. 14, the detective received a text message from Shingler. At the end of the conversation, the detective advised Shingler where she was staying and to contact her when he arrived at a Holiday Inn in Largo.
Once in the hotel room, Shingler confirmed that he wanted to engage in sex, suggesting a fee of $80, according to the court documents. After Shingler handed over the money, the detective alerted the arrest team.
Shingler waived an attorney at his initial appearance and was released without bail, according to court records. His trial was set for Feb. 28. The charges carried a maximum sentence of one year.
Shingler, who grew up in Bladensburg, is in his first year as an assistant in College Park. He was hired in June after serving five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina. He also was an assistant at Towson and spent time on the staffs at Morgan State and Kansas State.
— Baltimore Sun
More from The Post: