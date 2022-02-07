Allen gets a second chance to be an NFL head coach and must hope that things go better this time. He had an 8-28 record as head coach of the Raiders, then based in Oakland, between he 2012 and 2014 seasons. He was fired four games into the 2014 season with the Raiders off to a winless start.
Allen next returned to the Saints, for whom he’d coached previously, in 2015 and had far better success overseeing the defense for the offensive-minded Payton.
The Saints ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring defense and seventh in total defense this season. Allen filled in as interim head coach, with Payton in isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus, in December for the Saints’ 9-0 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa. It was the only time that now-retired Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was shut out in a home game during his NFL career.
The Saints’ other candidates included former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Payton stepped away late last month, saying he did not plan to coach during the 2022 season but leaving open the possibility of making a future return to the sideline. The Saints became the last of the nine NFL teams with head coaching vacancies this offseason to make a choice.