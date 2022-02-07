No players associated with the PWHPA are competing professionally in North America this season; they are waiting until a league is in place that they believe gives professional women’s hockey the resources it deserves. The PWHPA’s goal is to create a league that not only pays a living wage to its players but provides “appropriate elite-level resources.”
The Dream Gap Tour stop in Arlington is the sixth time the PWHPA has partnered with an NHL team for the showcase. Previous stops this season included Nova Scotia and Toronto, and a visit to Ottawa is planned for later this month. U.S. stops on last year’s tour included New York, Chicago and St. Louis.
“There is an incredible talent within the PWHPA, and we look forward to hosting the games and clinics at MedStar Capitals Iceplex,” Capitals team president Dick Patrick said in a statement. “... Helping to advance the game among women across all levels is incredibly important to us as an organization, and we are honored to be working with the PWHPA on this event.”
A complete schedule of events, including ticket information and registration for the clinics, will be available on the Capitals’ website.
“We’re excited to finally be able to share what has been in the works with the Washington Capitals for quite some time,” Jayna Hefford, PWHPA operations consultant, said in a statement. “… We’re excited to make our way back into the United States and continue working towards our ultimate goal.”