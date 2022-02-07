Elsewhere, St. John’s proved the WCAC’s depth by beating Independent School League powerhouse Georgetown Visitation. Sidwell Friends remained at the top after sophomore guard Leah Harmon exploded for 51 points in a win over St. Andrew’s last week.
Old Mill joins the rankings this week ahead of its matchup with Glen Burnie on Friday to determine Anne Arundel County’s top team. Bishop Ireton also joins after proving itself as the WCAC’s fifth-best team with wins over Elizabeth Seton and St. Mary’s Ryken.
1. Sidwell Friends (17-0) Last ranked: 1
Guard Leah Harmon scored 51 points in one of the Quakers’ three blowout wins last week.
2. New Hope Academy (20-2) LR: 2
The Tigers beat Westtown (Penn.) and No. 19 National Christian last week.
3. Bishop McNamara (11-4) LR: 3
The Mustangs returned from a weeklong hiatus with wins over No. 6 St. John’s and No. 5 Paul VI.
4. Good Counsel (13-1) LR: 5
The Falcons beat Holy Cross, 84-46, but their game against Elizabeth Seton was canceled.
5. Paul VI (14-5) LR: 6
The Panthers crushed Bishop O’Connell and Holy Cross before falling to No. 3 McNamara in overtime.
6. St. John’s (10-4) LR: 7
After losing to McNamara, the Cadets crushed Holy Cross and No. 7 Georgetown Visitation.
7. Georgetown Visitation (15-2) LR: 4
After beating No. 13 Maret and Holy Child, the Cubs fell to No. 6 St. John’s.
8. Madison (17-2) LR: 8
The Warhawks crushed Centreville and Oakton for the second time this season.
9. Clarksburg (14-0) LR: 9
The Coyotes passed their toughest regular season tests against Churchill and Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
10. Woodgrove (19-0) LR: 10
The Wolverines beat Potomac Falls, Stone Bridge and Briar Woods last week.
11. Osbourn Park (18-1) LR: 12
The Yellow Jackets allowed 28 or fewer points in all four wins last week.
12. Howard (11-0) LR: 13
The Lions’ most impressive victory yet came against Baltimore’s Mercy, 57-29.
13. Maret (11-6) LR: 11
The Frogs fell to ISL juggernauts No. 7 Georgetown Visitation and No. 1 Sidwell Friends before crushing North Point.
14. Glen Burnie (15-0) LR: 14
The Gophers defeated Severna Park, North County and Chesapeake last week.
15. C.H. Flowers (6-0) LR: 17
In their season’s third week, the Jaguars beat Eleanor Roosevelt and Wise.
16. Parkdale (10-0) LR: 18
The Panthers topped Wise before crushing Bladensburg twice.
17. Robinson (16-2) LR: 20
The Rams defeated South County twice before topping Fairfax.
18. Old Mill (12-1) LR: Not ranked
The Patriots have a rematch with Glen Burnie on Friday for Anne Arundel County supremacy.
19. National Christian (11-7) LR: 15
The Eagles’ skid continued in losses to Western and New Hope.
20. Bishop Ireton (14-8) LR: NR
The Cardinals solidified themselves as the fifth-best WCAC team with wins over Elizabeth Seton and St. Mary’s Ryken.
Dropped out: No. 16 Langley, No. 19 Whitman.
On the bubble: Broad Run, Langley, Oakton, Potomac School, Yorktown.