“I don’t really know what I had in my head,” the 5-foot-3 guard said. “But my goal was to change the program, because I wanted other younger girls, especially girls that look like me, to realize that anything is possible in the sense that it’s okay to lose three games and try to flip the whole team around.”
Lee said that the new environment in Broad Run is friendly. Players talk trash, but they do it with a smile. She invites other players to criticize her so that the underclassmen and upperclassmen feel on the same level — “no one is lower than anyone else,” she said. That includes the coaching staff.
In the second half of the team’s recent game against Loudoun Valley, the district’s second-place team, Coach Kate Culhane called timeout. In the past, she and her assistants have taken the lead on the adjustments. But when she got nary a word in, with Lee and the others running the show, she realized why the culture was working.
“What more could you ask for as a coach?” Culhane said. “We’ve gone through the trenches and battled and worked hard to be where we’re at right now. The darkest times, people don’t see that. But it’s been a long time coming.”
— Spencer Nusbaum
Episcopal earns a big win in the unpredictable IAC
The Interstate Athletic Conference tournament is right around the corner, as the private school league is consistently one of the first in the area to begin its postseason. This year, the championship game will be played Feb. 19.
With only a few regular season games remaining, it’s clear the conference is as competitive and unpredictable as ever. Last Tuesday, two IAC heavyweights faced off in Alexandria as St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes hosted Episcopal. The visiting Maroon, coming off a loss to Bullis, earned a momentous 83-74 victory over its neighboring rival.
“Our defensive effort, particularly in the second half, was a big factor,” Coach Jim Fitzpatrick said. “And we made shots. Basketball ends up being a simple game: You make shots on one end, you get stops on the other and you come out with a win.”
Episcopal was led by a 40-point performance from senior John Loughlin, who finished with eight made threes.
“I told him at halftime: ‘If you have to think about what you’re going to do next, just shoot it. If you’re open, let it fly,’ ” Fitzpatrick said. “It was a good moment for him to get hot.”
The win moved Episcopal into first place in the league for now. But Bullis and the Saints are still in the hunt for a regular season crown. With one week left before the conference tournament, the IAC feels wide open.
“It’s a very exciting time for the league,” Fitzpatrick said. “After taking a year off, I think there was a buildup of energy among the players and coaches. … Anything is possible right now, and especially in tournament play all these teams are good enough to beat each other.”
— Michael Errigo
HALFTIME
Players of the week
Leah Harmon, G, Sidwell Friends. The sophomore was one of the Quakers’ top scorers in three wins, including a 51-point performance against St. Andrew’s.
Jacory Wilkes, F, Thomas Stone. The senior posted double-doubles in four wins last week.
Elijah Easter, G, Independence. The senior poured in 25 points and added six assists as the Tigers earned a big home win over Stone Bridge.
Joel Walker, F, Banneker. The junior’s 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 60-8 win over Eastern helped secure a first-round bye in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs.
Games to watch this week
Georgetown Visitation girls at Sidwell Friends, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday
John Champe boys at Patriot, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Bethesda-Chevy Chase boys at Churchill, 6 p.m. Thursday
Oxon Hill girls at Friendly, 7 p.m. Thursday
Players continue to develop at Surrattsville, despite a limited roster
With just six players on its roster, Surrattsville has grown accustomed to playing under adverse situations. But nothing has been as extreme as Thursday’s game against Friendly, when foul trouble forced the Hornets to play the final 5 minutes 43 seconds with just three players on the court.
Sophomore Nadia Simpson, who had scored 28 points in the game, was one of three players to foul out. Surrattsville fell, 61-55
“Watching that game from the bench was tough because I was having a great game [before fouling out] and I know that if I was out there the outcome would’ve been different,” Simpson said.
Despite a spirited effort from the remaining three players, Surrattsville (6-4) couldn’t overcome its 1-for-26 performance from the free throw line.
“Thursday’s game was an excellent teaching point for us,” Coach Jamar Hicks said. “We always preach the importance of playing a clean game and not beating ourselves. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that versus Friendly, but I think our team will take what happened and really apply it moving forward.”
While having six total players has been tough, Simpson said the Hornets have adjusted to maintain their stamina and the limited roster hasn’t presented many drawbacks outside of Thursday’s game. She feels like it has helped her development as a player.
“I’ve never played with so few players, but it has made me better,” Simpson said. “It helped me break out of my shell as a player and be more of a threat. I love the players we have because they show up every day and work to get better.”
— Tramel Raggs
Reservoir senior has efficient night
Near the beginning of the third quarter Wednesday, Reservoir forward Riley Malwitz received a long outlet pass as she sprinted down the court.
Normally, Malwitz would jump and gather the pass before resetting the offense. But in this instance, Malwitz surprised herself by jumping, catching the ball and finishing a layup in one motion.
That play provided Malwitz confidence she could sink almost any shot that night. In a 52-28 win over Long Reach, the senior posted a career-high 26 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 85 percent from the field.
“My confidence really goes up,” said Malwitz, whose squad won for the second time this season. “I just go to the basket way more aggressively because I feel like everything’s going in.”
Malwitz also plays midfield in field hockey, and using her speed and endurance, most of her points came in transition. She was surprised after the game when the scorekeeper informed her she had broken her previous career-high of 14 points.
But Malwitz was stunned when the team manager later texted her that she converted 11 of her 13 shots.
“It just felt like my team was getting me the ball and I was just finishing it,” Malwitz said. “It didn’t feel like my stats would be that high. It just didn’t seem like I had only missed two shots.”
— Kyle Melnick