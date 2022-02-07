“When you believe that your quarterback can take you the distance, it allows everybody just to play that 1 percent better,” Bengals Coach Zac Taylor said Monday as his team participated in a virtual version of Super Bowl media day. “... I think [Burrow has] helped take us to these heights. We have a lot of confidence in him. He’s got a lot of confidence in himself. It’s fun to be a part of.”
This could be the first of several Super Bowl appearances for the 25-year-old, who has reached the game in his second pro season after being the No. 1 selection of the 2020 draft. But he plays for a once-downtrodden franchise making its first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years and still seeking its first victory. He had to return this season from a knee injury that cut short his rookie year. And even his path to college football stardom and the Heisman Trophy was roundabout, requiring a transfer from Ohio State to LSU that yielded a national title.
So he knows to take nothing for granted.
“You’ve got to take advantage of your opportunities when you get there,” Burrow said Monday. “You see guys who go [their] entire career without ever even getting to the Super Bowl. So when you do get there, you really do have to hunker down and take advantage of those opportunities. And I think we have the team that’s capable of doing that.”
Burrow continued to take the live-in-the-moment approach he has espoused throughout this postseason run. He called the Bengals “a really young team that doesn’t really even understand the historical significance of what we’re doing.” This group, he said, does not carry the weight of the franchise’s previous on-field failures.
“That’s not really even something that we think about,” he said. “We’re in the present. And what happened in the past happened in the past. Obviously we weren’t a very good team for several years. Now we’re in the Super Bowl.”
But Burrow grew up in Ohio, so he knows what this means to the team’s fans.
“Growing up, there really weren’t a lot of Bengals fans,” said Burrow, who later identified himself as a fan of the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees when he was young. “In high school and in middle school and growing up, it was all Steelers and Browns. And then there [were] a few Bengals fans here and there that kind of got made fun of a little bit. So I think as a team, we’re excited to put a product on the field that the fans are proud of and that kind of gives them bragging rights. They haven’t had that in a while.”
Burrow was low-key during his appearance at media day — he was asked about his favorite nickname but said, “Just call me Joe” — and did not have any of his eye-catching wardrobe choices to show off. Still, he made it clear that he is comfortable in the spotlight.
“I try to be myself to the media, and I think people kind of appreciate that,” he said. “I don’t really think about it too much. I answer questions honestly. I wear some crazy stuff sometimes. But at the end of the day, it’s all about what you do on the field.”
To begin his first Super Bowl week, Stafford celebrated his 34th birthday Monday. He waited far longer than Burrow to reach this point. There were many times during his dozen seasons with the Detroit Lions that it appeared he would never get here. He reached the playoffs three times with the Lions but did not manage a postseason victory.
Like Burrow, he was drafted No. 1 overall (in 2009) to be the franchise savior. He did his part in Detroit. He was selected to a Pro Bowl. He had a 5,000-yard passing season. He was durable, productive and respected. But last offseason — after throwing for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns for the Lions — he sought to move on, asking the only NFL team he had known to consider trade offers for him.
The Lions complied and agreed in January 2021 to deal Stafford to the Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and a package of draft choices that included two first-round picks. The deal became official in March, and Stafford was the first and most important piece of the Rams’ Super Bowl-or-bust maneuvering. They upped the ante during the season by trading for pass rusher Von Miller and signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
“My first thought [after the trade] was, man, I was excited,” Stafford said during the Rams’ media session Monday. “I was excited about the opportunity to come to Los Angeles, play for this great organization with the great teammates that I’m going to have the opportunity to play with.”
Stafford’s play this season was a bit of a mixed bag. He threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns in the regular season, but he also tied for the NFL lead with 17 interceptions. He made two big throws in crunchtime as the Rams eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after squandering a 24-point lead, in the divisional round of the playoffs. Then he was able to celebrate on the field at SoFi Stadium with his wife, Kelly, after a triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.
The Rams are here. The Stafford trade did not backfire, but will it be an unqualified success? That could be determined Sunday. Even Goff, after all, got the Rams to the Super Bowl three years ago, losing to the New England Patriots.
“These opportunities are what you play the game for,” Stafford said. “I’m so lucky to be in this situation and being able to go out and battle one more time with this great group of guys that I have as teammates and coaches. As far as pressure goes, we say it around here all the time: Pressure is a privilege. That means something is expected of you. And we expect that of ourselves anyway.”