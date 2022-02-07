“Growing up, there really weren’t a lot of Bengals fans,” said Burrow, who later identified himself as a fan of the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees when he was young. “In high school and in middle school and growing up, it was all Steelers and Browns. And then there [were] a few Bengals fans here and there that kind of got made fun of a little bit. So I think as a team, we’re excited to put a product on the field that the fans are proud of and that kind of gives them bragging rights. They haven’t had that in a while.”