He is a Texas native and is an experienced, accomplished coach. Smith won an NFL coach of the year award and reached a Super Bowl as coach of the Chicago Bears. He also had a head coaching stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a regular season record of 81-63 in nine seasons with the Bears, ending in 2012, and compiled a postseason mark of 3-3. The Bears reached the Super Bowl in the 2006 season. Smith had an 8-24 record in two seasons with the Buccaneers in 2014 and ’15.