Smith, 63, would get his third opportunity to be an NFL head coach. He would be the first Black head coach hired this offseason as NFL teams work to fill nine vacancies.
The Texans passed over former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who filed a lawsuit last week accusing the NFL and its teams of racial discrimination. Flores interviewed for the job and appeared to have been among the finalists. But the Texans made a last-minute switch to Smith, their defensive coordinator this season, who had not been publicly identified as a candidate before interviewing for the job Sunday.
Smith would join the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin as the NFL’s only active Black head coaches. There were three Black head coaches this season. But two of them were fired after the conclusion of the regular season: Flores by the Dolphins and David Culley by the Texans.
Eight of the nine teams with head coaching openings this offseason have made their choices. Six teams chose White coaches. That includes the Minnesota Vikings, whose selection of Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell cannot be official until after the Rams play in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The New Orleans Saints continue to search for a new head coach.
The Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel on Sunday. He is multiracial and became the first minority head coach hired during this cycle. McDaniel and Smith join Tomlin, the Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera and the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh as minority head coaches.
Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to NFL teams Saturday that the results of this hiring cycle for head coaches had been “unacceptable” in terms of diversity. The hires of McDaniel and Smith have followed that.
Flores remains a candidate for the Saints’ still-vacant head coaching job. He said last week that he had informed the teams interested in him of his plans to file the lawsuit. He filed the suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
The Texans’ finalists at one point appeared to be Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Josh McCown, a former NFL quarterback with no college or professional coaching experience. The Texans interviewed McCown twice this offseason after also interviewing him last year before hiring Culley. They eliminated Gannon and McCown. But then Smith entered the mix Sunday and quickly emerged as the choice.
He is a Texas native and is an experienced, accomplished coach. Smith won an NFL coach of the year award and reached a Super Bowl as coach of the Chicago Bears. He also had a head coaching stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a regular season record of 81-63 in nine seasons with the Bears, ending in 2012, and compiled a postseason mark of 3-3. The Bears reached the Super Bowl in the 2006 season. Smith had an 8-24 record in two seasons with the Buccaneers in 2014 and ’15.
He spent five seasons in the college ranks as the head coach at Illinois before returning to the NFL this season with the Texans on Culley’s staff. He also had the title of associate head coach.
Smith would inherit a Texans team that went 4-13 this season under Culley. Quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play all season while facing allegations of sexual misconduct made by women in lawsuits. Watson has not been charged with a crime and has denied the accusations. He could be traded this offseason, something that he had sought before the allegations made in the lawsuits became public.
The Texans widely have been derided as being dysfunctional under the stewardship of owner Cal McNair, front-office executive Jack Easterby and General Manager Nick Caserio. The firing of Culley after one season and the ongoing interest in McCown as a head coaching candidate only served to reinforce that. Now it appears that it will be up to Smith to attempt to lead the team back toward on-field respectability.